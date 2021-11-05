Colleen Hale Cunningham knew she was at Mazatzal Hotel & Casino to be inducted into the Payson High School Athletics Hall of Fame along with five other individuals and two teams on Saturday night.
What she didn’t know brought her to tears.
In a surprising announcement as Chuck Hardt was closing his remarks enshrining Cunningham, he revealed her late father, Glenn Hale, was going into the Hall with her for his work improving/building PHS’s baseball and softball fields for just $1.
It was just one of the highlights of a special night.
The list off inductees included athletes Bo Althoff, Cunningham, Kyle Hilton and Todd Reid, coaches/sports supporters Don Heizer and Bill Lawson and the 1980 football team and 1981 wrestling team.
Todd Reid
Hall of Famer Dan Reid presented the first inductee, his son, 1988 PHS graduate and track standout Todd Reid. He’s the third family member to join the Hall. Dan’s son, Darren, was inducted two years ago.
Todd Reid touched on several points during the longest speech of the night. He talked about the importance of the event.
“Nights like this gives us a chance to remind ourselves who we are,” he said.
“There’s been messaging like ‘we just don’t have the athletes like we used to back in the day.’ Or, ‘Things are tougher than they were back then.’ And I just want to remind people, Hello, we are a small isolated town and not only are we producing some of the best athletes regardless of classification in the state, but in the country.
“Not only is that something we should be proud of, but we should keep reminding ourselves over and over and just telling the younger generation, ‘This is who we are.’
“This is gonna sound hokey, but I really believe that Payson is a Hall of Fame town.”
Kyle Hilton
Hall of Famer Dennis Pirch presented wrestling, football and baseball standout Kyle Hilton (’92).
“I’m thinking of the top five high school/collegiate wrestling matches I’ve ever seen and Kyle Hilton and Aaron Simpson is one of those matches,” Pirch said. “Simpson was later a three-time All-American at ASU. And they went toe-to-toe for six minutes, then in overtime it was a takedown at the buzzer and Kyle came up one point short. But all I can remember is he was a victor in my heart and what he did that night in our Longhorn Gym was just one of the most phenomenal feats of wrestling that I’ve ever seen.”
Hilton, who followed Reid, jokingly admonishing organizers for allowing Reid to speak first.
“We screwed up tonight because Todd should not have gone first because there ain’t no freakin’ way I’m followin’ that,” Hilton said. “You should have went last, Todd, that was amazing.
“I’ve been gone 20 years and I’ve had an amazing three days just reminiscing. We had a bit of athletic ability, all of us, but the truth is we had amazing coaches. I’ve seen lots of good athletes in different communities and different programs and it’s nothing like it was here in Payson.
“We were so blessed to have all of them, all of my coaches. In fact, it’s funny, my T-ball coaches are in the house tonight. Every time I come back I feel welcomed. We’re lucky to have grown up in this community. Everybody supported us.”
Bo Althoff
Dan Reid presented Althoff (’92), a standout football and basketball player who made his biggest mark in track and field.
He is a pole vaulting legend who still holds the 3A state record of 16 feet 5 3/4 inches set in 1992. At the time, it ranked as the fifth best performance in the nation.
“You don’t hope for injuries, but injuries happen to athletes,” Dan Reid said. “So, Bo got a little dinged up his senior year and was not able to play basketball. So that means he could run track. So, we trained him in the offseason.
“When I coached Bo, it was just me. We didn’t have assistant coaches. I’d just walk around. It was the job of the older athletes to train the younger athletes and my rule was for vaulters that would not coach a vaulter until they they could at least clear 12 feet. That was the job of the other kids on the team. Bo cleared it as a freshman, so I was stuck with him for the next four years.”
“His senior year, he never lost a pole vault competition during the school year and he competed against the best vaulters in the state.”
He later became a volunteer coach at Payson and coached four boys and two girls state champions.
Althoff had the shortest speech.
“I agree with Kyle, it’s very difficult to follow Todd,” he said. “This is a huge honor. I really appreciate it. Thank you.”
Colleen Hale Cunningham
Hall of Famer Chuck Hardt presented Cunningham (’95), the basketball, volleyball and track star.
“I’m fortunate to grow up in a supportive family,” Cunningham said.
She regularly competed against boys, which she liked because it made her stronger.
Her competitive nature came out when she told a story about her husband, who she was dating at the time, letting her win in pool after she didn’t handle it well when he beat her the first game.
“I told him if you ever let me win again, this relationship is over,” she said. “I can count on one hand the number of times I’ve beaten him since.
They’ve been married for 19 years.
Bill LawsonHall of Famers Tom Meck and Ted Pettet presented Lawson, who spent 39 years with the Payson Unified School District. The three shared head and assistant coaching duties for all PHS sports. “We were assistant coaches for each other,” Meck said. “Bill was a Godsend for Ted and I.
“My roots go deep here,” Lawson said. “Ilene and I have been here 53 years. I was taking stats for 39 years.”
Don Heizer
Pirch presented Heizer, the former PHS athletic director and coach who is still a counselor at the high school. Heizer spent many years helping coach the wrestling team and running Payson’s home tournament.
“He’s a detail guy,” Pirch said describing how valuable an asset Heizer was and still is to the wrestling team. “Don is a guy schools of all sizes wanted because he brought it to a higher level.”
“My wife has always been supportive and not only tolerated the hours and schedules and all this, but often joined right in the middle when it was time to run a tournament. The hospitality rooms, they were legendary. My two daughters were always there and it was a family activity.
“I’ve never had a job a day in my life,” Heizer said. “I get to go to school every day and learn.”
1980 wrestling team
Meck presented the 1980 wrestling team Pirch coached to the school’s first of 10 team wrestling state championships.
Pirch was the PHS physical education teacher but was going to accept a job offer at Gilbert if PHS didn’t start a wrestling program, but Meck talked to the superintendent and school board to convince them to add a wrestling team.
“We put together a schedule and we had a home match against Apache Junction, which was maybe the best team in the state at that time.”
As a teacher and athletic director, Meck began setting up the gym for three games on basketball nights at 3:30, leaving the gym six or more hours later.
He wasn’t sure how long he’d be there for wrestling.
“Well, we set the gym up at about 6:30. Apache Junction comes in, 7 o’clock we started the match. And then 7:30 the match was over. And I’m thinking, ‘This ain’t that bad – a half-hour of wrestling, I’m good with that.’ Dennis came over after and shook my hand and said, ‘We’re gonna get better.’
“And, as you well know, they got better. I think it was that meet that he hung a sign on the door: ‘Those who stay will be champions.’ Those eight kids that started the program, they were the basis for the first state championship, which we’re honoring tonight.”
Pirch said, “When these guys set the bar in 1980 for the first state championship in wrestling, let me tell you, the bar became so high and the expectations were so real that every team after that looked to these guys.”
Several of the athletes joined Pirch on stage. The 1981 wrestling roster included Greg Armstrong, Jimbo Armstrong, Jack Arnold, Jeff Crabdree, Ken Dailey, Shawn Herring, Gary Iles, Robert Nunnaley, Kelly Owens, Danny Rackley, Jack Rose, Larry Stanton and James Waterman.
Bruce Sitko served as assistant coach.
1981 football team
Later, Hardt presented the 1981 state championship football team, coached by the late Terry Nodlinski that went 12-0. Hardt was the defensive coordinator.
“At home in the fourth quarter we started playing Another One Bites the Dust, Hardt said. “It was nice to pull up in a bus, get off the bus first and open that door as they walk by you just say, ‘Sick ’em.” These guys had the talent to make a coach look good. I’ve always said you can’t have a really good zoo unless you have really good animals.”
The Longhorns upset Round Valley in the semifinals, before beating Blue Ridge for the title.
Several members of the team joined Hardt on stage, including Hardt’s nephew, Shaun.
“We had an athlete at every position,” Shaun Hardt said. “I appreciate every one of them and I think they’re the best football team we’ve ever had here. I’m gonna go there.”
The 1981 football roster included Tim Dudley, Shawn Herring, Tim Stellino, Troy Goodman, Dave Blalock, Thomas Fruth, Craig Gibson, Jay Armer, Dave Dailey, Greg Armstrong, Shaun Hardt, Joey Spear, Boy Kayona, Keith Martin, Rocky Klabbatz, Brent Landers, Steve Vick, Trent Brock, Scott Levario, Jerry Harris, Bill Thompson, Louis Scott, Moose Dryer, Roger Templeton, Duke Phillips, Darrin Keith, Jeff Teubner, Gary Fishel, Gary Wier, Bob Halenar, Mitchell Straw and Mike Popeck.
Greg Armstrong and Shawn Herring were on both teams enshrined this year.
High school awards
The event opened with Heizer announcing High School Athletic Awards, presented by PHS Athletic Director Ryan Scherling. The awards included: Athlete of the Year for a Newcomer/Freshman Female-Chloe Hancock, Newcomer/Freshman Male-Anderson Hatch, Sophomore Female-Robyn Wilson, Sophomore Male-Dexter Waterman, Junior Female-Cadence Jacobs and Junior Male-Travis Christianson.
Andrea and Todd Christianson won Parents of the Year, the Keith Family won Community Supporter of the Year, Business of the Year went to Backwoods Bar & Grill, Sponsor of the Year the RVN3 Foundation and Emmy Whaley won the Longhorn Award.
Mark Boster served as master of ceremonies.