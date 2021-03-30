“It’s sooo cold,” said Gracie Dedmon.
Chris Higgins’ daughter couldn’t help but shiver as she talked about the conditions while helping her father with the KRIM FM live stream of Payson’s varsity baseball game at Holbrook on Friday afternoon.
She felt compelled to comment on the situation as sleet pelted down on them and the players.
Welcome to spring sports in the 3A East Region.
“Unfortunately I have seen that kind of weather more than I would like to say,” said PHS varsity baseball head coach Brian Young.
In his 16 seasons with the program — seven as assistant and now nine as head coach — Young has experienced lots of cold weather on the diamond.
“You never know what it is going to be like in the 3A East,” Young said “I am just surprised the wind didn’t blow that much in Holbrook.
“That is part of why our region is so tough — baseball isn’t the easiest game to play in the cold and all the teams in our region deal with it on a regular basis.”
“Hopefully warmer temps on the way now.”
Well, it would make it more comfortable. But the Longhorns don’t seem to mind the cold too much.
They won three of four games during a week of chilly and sometimes wet weather.
“The weather has been really brutal this week,” Young said “We really have only played one day in nice temperatures (March 19 at home vs. Coolidge). Everything else has been really cold.
“The sleet we got in the third inning didn’t seem to really bother our guys. I think we are just kind of assuming the cold temperatures are how its going to be since we keep getting them.”
Payson’s young baseball team beat host Holbrook 11-6 for their third straight win and fourth in five games after an 0-2 start.
The Longhorns erupted for five runs in the top of the seventh to break a 6-6 tie and beat the Roadrunners for the second time in four days.
The visitors scored four times in the top of the third to erase a 1-0 deficit and led 6-1 before Holbrook scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to tie it.
Payson beat the Roadrunners 11-4 in Payson in the 3A East Region opener on Tuesday night and improved to 2-0 in the region the day after winning a non-region game at home.
The Longhorns beat San Tan Foothills 10-7 in Payson on Thursday night, March 25 to square its record at 3-3.
It was the third consecutive victory and fourth in five games for the Longhorns, who opened with two consecutive losses but have played better since, losing only a 5-4 10-inning heartbreaker at Camp Verde on Monday, March 22.
Payson carries a three-game winning streak into the 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 30 3A East game at Blue Ridge. The Longhorns host the Yellow Jackets at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 1.
Their four wins have come against three teams that have combined to win one game this season.
But, they’re a young team getting the job done and that’s what matters.
“So we had a good week getting three out of four wins,” said head coach Brian Young. “I think we had a really good chance to win in Camp Verde but we made some mistakes, especially some baserunning errors, that hurt us. We had the bases loaded in the top of the 10th with no outs and just couldn’t scratch out a run.
“To contrast, we were tied 6-6 with Holbrook and had a disappointing bottom of the sixth where we lost our lead. We fought back in the top of the seventh to get five runs and get some cushion to close out the game.
“That is part of the progression with this young team. They reached a little deeper in Holbrook and bounced back from some poor defense to overcome it offensively. Monday of this week we weren’t quite ready to reach that deep.”
Patience is required with a young team featuring just two seniors.
“Some of our inconsistencies are a little bit maddening, but we know they are going to happen,” Young said. “The improvement is really evident, but we still have a long ways to go to start putting together some complete games.”
Errors and misplays in the field are making it difficult to keep the other teams from scoring runs.
They’ve scored at least 10 runs in their four wins but have only held opponents to fewer than four runs once in seven games.
“Our pitching has been really strong, but we aren’t quite as good in the field,” Young said. “We are starting to get more contact at the plate, but sometimes it isn’t consistent.
“Every live at bat we get puts us a little closer to where we need to be. If we can learn to limit our mistakes, we will become even more competitive.”
Play a 3A East Region foe twice in one week is a common feature to this year’s schedule. They play away and home series against Show Low (April 5, 7) and Winslow on April 16 and 20 and home and away games against Alchesay on April 21 and on April 23 and away and home games against Snowflake on April 27 and 30.
Payson also faces non-region rematches of earlier losses at home against Camp Verde on April 10 and Fountain Hills on April 12. They also host Northwest Christian on April 28.
Payson 10, San Tan Foothills 7A pair of four-run innings in the second and third gave the Longhorns an 8-2 lead and they went on to win 10-7 on Thursday, March 25.
Mark Petefish had two hits and drove in four runs and Logan Plain knocked in three on a pair of hits to pace Payson’s 13-hit offense at home against the Sabercats. They also had six walks. Easton Redford doubled, singled and walked and Tyler Wilson chipped in two hits and a walk and Devonte Johnson two hits.
The Longhorns overcame five errors.
Three Longhorn hurlers combined to strike out 14 Sabercats led by Jace O’Connor with nine punchouts over 5 1/3 innings.
Payson 11, Holbrook 6Jeremy Chavez doubled twice to pace the seven-hit Payson attack. Logan Plain reached three times with a double and two RBI and Mark Petefish both doubled and drove in two. Dexter Waterman also drove in a pair. Chance Hagler drew three of the Longhorns’ five walks.
Seven Payson errors made it interesting.
Waterman, Chavez and Tyler Wilson tiptoed through seven hits and six walks to limit the Roadrunners to one earned run. Waterman limited the home team to one hit and two walks and struck out three in three innings and Wilson to one hit while fanning one in 1 1/3 innings.