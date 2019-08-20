When Desirae Huff stepped down as head coach after having a baby following last season, Payson High’s volleyball program needed a leader.
Fortunately, officials didn’t have to go far to find one as Shelli Creighton decided to come aboard.
Creighton is about as qualified as you can get. The Rim Country Middle School teacher has been coaching softball or volleyball for 25 years at either Payson High or RCMS. She retired from coaching at PHS about nine years ago. She coached for Club Rim before starting Club Payson Volleyball about seven years ago. She’s the director of Club Payson and has been coaching the 18s team.
It’s been a smooth transition for the Longhorns as Creighton coached 10 of the 11 players on this year’s varsity team, as well as five who played under her for the Club Payson 18s that finished third in the state in the Championship Division — seniors Sadie Hazelo, Emily Daniels and America Benitez; and juniors Kylee Carnes and Alex Hagen.
It’s a young team, with Hazelo, Daniels and Benitez the only seniors. There are five juniors. Along with Carnes and Hagen are classmates Hope Jones, Mayzee Taylor and Natalia Rhoda. Rounding out the roster are sophomores Kourtney Rose, Cadence White and Rae Ramirez.
The coach said her biggest challenge is to get her setter and hitters to trust the defensive players. “I have powerhouse players and they need to let the newer players that haven’t played at this level know that they are just as important as them,” Creighton said.
It’s all about everyone understanding their value.
“My goal is to unify the whole program from the freshmen to the seniors,” Creighton said. “I want them to know they are valued, and I want them to believe in themselves.”
She believes the more supporters in the stands the better.
“We would love to hear you cheering encouragement from the stands,” Creighton said to fans. “My No. 1 purpose for teaching and coaching is to make sure that my students and players feel valued and strive to be a better person each day.”
She believes the team will mesh as the season goes on.
“I think my biggest strength will be empowering the girls to play united,” Creighton said. “They come from different teams, so it will take some time, but it will happen.”
Cassie Hendricks is the varsity assistant coach. She played volleyball at a Division I university in Alabama and recently moved to Payson.
“I am excited for what she can add to the program and to be a mentor,” Creighton said. “We are blessed to have her.”
Kamae Carnes is the JV coach. “She’s my right-hand man,” Creighton said. “Without her, I would not be able to do this job. She keeps me sane.”
Former Longhorn Kyleah Sayer is the freshman coach. “She will have her hands full with two young ones at home, but she is doing a great job,” Creighton said.
The Longhorns open the season at home against Sedona Red Rock at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 3. They open 3A East Region play at home against defending 3A East champion Snowflake at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 18. Another of the highlights this season is the Payson Invitational Sept. 20-21.
