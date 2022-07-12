Payson varsity softball players celebrate as a young camper hits the bucket at home plate during a game. From left to right are: Holdyn Waterman, Bree Hall, Brinna Hall and Chancie Deaton. See more photos from the Lil’ Longhorns Softball Camp on the Roundup’s Sports Facebook.
Above, Payson varsity softball head coach Christina Burke talks to campers. At right, Rim Country Middle School head coach Deniese Morgan shows a camper the proper technique to be ready to field the ball.
Christina Burke remembers participating in softball camps put on by the high school team when she was a youngster.
So, the Payson High School softball head coach decided to revive the Lil’ Longhorns Softball Camp.
“I remember coming to camp when I was in elementary school/middle school watching standout athletes like Rikki Ray, Rachel Ray and Brenna Zumbro play,” Burke said.
She brought back the camp and about 20 third-eighth graders showed up for the three-day camp held Thursday, July 7-Saturday, July 9.
For five hours each day, Burke, her coaching staff and nine high school players taught the youngsters about the game and to begin to establish a connection between the high school players and youngsters.
The cost was $50 per camper for 15 hours of instruction and fun.
“I decided to do this camp not to make any money, but to build relationships with the youth here in Payson,” Burke said. “I think it is important for the high school girls to get out there and make themselves known to the kids in the community. The young girls look up to them so much, and it is important for them to know that and to set good examples for them.”
Nine PHS players volunteered to help. That group included Chancie Deaton, Hailey Bramlet, Ivy Woolwine, Rayn Romero, Breezy Morgan, Holdyn Waterman, Danika Peterson, Bree Hall and Brinna Hall.
“It was a great turnout,” Burke said of all the high school girls who showed up to help.
And she was impressed with the campers ranging in age from 8-13.
“Some great athletes showed up for this camp and I also have some beginners,” she said.
The camp featured lessons, drills and plenty of games.
“I focused mainly on fundamentals and they really impressed me,” Burke said.
“I also wanted to focus on fun and games to get them competitive. They did not disappoint. Kids are like sponges and they absorb everything. They have all been so coachable, kind, respectful, and mostly they are so fun. I have really enjoyed this. I hope to see their cute little faces in the stands next season.”