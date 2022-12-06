"Yes!"
Lizzy White couldn’t contain her joy during a break in the action late in Friday’s girls basketball game against Ironwood American Leadership Academy.
The junior stood in the corner of the court in front of the student section at Wilson Dome and joined with Chloe Hancock in shouting their satisfaction with how the game was going.
It was going well, just like every game so far in the young season.
The Longhorns were putting the finishing touches on a 67-36 triumph that pushed Payson’s record to 3-0 just a week into the season.
White has played a key role in the strong start. She scored 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Longhorns against ALA (1-1).
It was her second double-double of the season. She was averaging 18 points and 12 rebounds through three games heading into a Monday (Dec. 5) home game against Phoenix Bourgade Catholic.
“I couldn’t do it without the help of my teammates and all their assists to me,” White said of her scoring. “We have really good chemistry and we all play together.”
Senior Maggie Whaley added 17 points and four rebounds and classmate Brianna Marinelli 14 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals to power Payson to its best start since the Longhorns won their first seven games in 2012-13. That team went 14-11 in scores reported on Max Preps.
Payson hasn’t had a winning season since.
“The biggest key to our early season success is the girls buying in to the vision of the program and realizing that the only way we accomplish what we want to accomplish is playing together,” said first-year head coach Chaz Davis.
“The team is having a lot of fun. We have tremendous leadership. Each player has a voice and they do a great job of communicating on and off the court so they are all on the same page.”
Last year’s team started 10-4 in scores reported on Max Preps but went 2-10 the rest of the way to finish 12-14. That included a 1-9 record in the 3A East. They’ve struggled in the region. A win over Blue Ridge last season snapped a 26-game 3A East losing streak. They went 1-9 in region play in 2018-19 and 0-10 in both 2019-20 and 2021-22.
White has excelled near the basket in the early going, scoring and grabbing rebounds.
“Lizzy is a force and is showing how unstoppable she is both on the offensive and defensive end,” Davis said.
But teams have to respect the outside with Whaley draining three-pointers. She sank five treys on Friday.
“Maggie has been an incredible leader for us on and off the court,” Davis said.
“It was a really fun game and I think it helps having all my best friends on the court with me,” Whaley said.
And Marinelli hit jumpers and layups and played strong defense to make life difficult for the Warriors.
“Brianna is one of the premier defensive guards in the 3A,” Davis said.
Marinelli likes the potential in the team and even talked of a state championship despite many bigger challenges on the horizon. It’s hard to contain the excitement in the midst of the strong start.
“I like how we all play together,” Marinelli said.
Davis said junior Chloe Hancock is another key at guard.
“Chloe has an incredible knack for spreading the ball and leading us defensively,” the coach said.
On Friday, sophomore Mylee Redford added seven points and classmate Hannah Sarnowski four points, five assists and three steals.
Win at Chino Valley
White scored 22 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as the Longhorns opened the season with a 59-15 win at Chino Valley on Nov. 29 (see story at payson.com). Whaley added 11 points and seven rebounds.
But it was a team effort that led the Longhorns, who had eight players score.
“We played together the entire game,” Davis said. “The energy was contagious.”
Payson deflected 25 passes/shots and came away with 15 steals.
“That shows how aggressive we play on the defensive end,” the coach said.
Hancock dished out five assists to go with six points and six rebounds.
Marinelli had five points, five steals and three assists. Hannah Sarnowski added four points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals. Redford contributed five points, three steals, seven deflections, five rebounds and two assists. Sophomore Alondra Ramirez had four points and three steals. Senior Mckenzie Sarnowski dished out three assists.
The roster also includes sophomores Jadyn Bradford and Grace Deschaaf.
Win at NWC
Marinelli scored 14 points and had five steals as Payson won 51-14 at Phoenix Northwest Christian on Thursday (Dec. 1).
White added nine points, nine rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots and Hancock and Redford chipped in seven each. Hannah Sarnowski scored six points, grabbed eight rebounds, dished out seven assists and had four steals. Eight Longhorns scored.
Up next
The Longhorns play at Florence (4-2 overall, 2-0 ranking games) on Tuesday (Dec. 6).
Payson then returns to action at Camp Verde on Dec. 12 and hosts Coolidge on Dec. 14 before a couple of tournaments to end the 2022 portion of the schedule.
Payson hosts the Longhorn Winter Stampede on Dec. 16-17 and plays in the Chandler Prep Epic New Year’s Classic Dec. 28-30.
Then it’s into the 3A East Region schedule starting with a home game against Show Low on Jan. 10. The 10-game region schedule concludes with a home game against Holbrook on Feb. 9.