They gather in the tiny infields on three fields set up on the Rumsey Park South Multipurpose Field. An entire team of kids with a parent each wait for the batter to hit the ball.
And time after time, it’s chaos when bat hits ball.
Several fielders race in for the ball, which doesn’t usually travel very far. They often wind up in a pile of bodies on the turf, one with the ball and the others with big smiles on their faces.
Welcome to the Payson Parks & Rec T-Ball League.
This is where young boys and girls get their first taste of organized baseball.
And things like run to first after you hit the ball off the tee.
And, oh yeah, first base is that-a-way.
They eventually start to figure it out.
They play on Mondays and Wednesdays and six teams wrapped up the four-week eight-game season on July 7.