Terry Lindsey opened up a slim lead in the A Flight in the opening round of the Payson Men’s Golf Association President's Cup at Payson Golf Club on July 8.
Lindsey shot a net 68 and leads Tim Ernst (69) and Tim Hughes (70) entering the final round. They hope to complete the tournament’s second 18-hole round on Wednesday. It was scheduled for July 15 but was postponed because PGC shut down on July 9 after two employees tested positive for COVID-19. Officials announced the facilities would be professionally cleaned on Monday with the goal of reopening today.
Twenty-four PMGA members participated in the first round, eight in A Flight, nine in B Flight and seven in C Flight.
B Flight featured a fierce opening-round battle, as well, with Bob Parkinson, Dennis Schwebs and Tony Robles all firing 69s. Parkinson leads and Schwebs is second at the moment after a scorecard tiebreaker.
Mike McKee holds a relatively comfortable lead halfway through the C Flight action after opening with a 69. Ken Althoff and Ian Capper behind him after both shot 73. Althoff stands second after a scorecard tiebreaker.
Althoff sank an 8-foot 2-inch putt on No. 18 for the longest putt of the day. Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Herb Sherman (No. 5, 8 feet 2 inches), Jessie Smith (No. 8, 1-6½), Al Chittenden (No. 14, 9-5½), Mike Anderson (No. 17, 8-7½).