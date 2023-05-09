Terry Lindsey wins in Payson Men's Golf Association play by Keith Morris Sports Editor Keith Morris Author email May 9, 2023 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Terry Lindsey shot a net 71 to win the first flight in the Payson Men’s Golf Association Red Tees Only Tournament at Payson Golf Club on April 26.Tim Ernst and Paul Christianson tied for second with 72s and Dean McCabe was fourth (73).Mike Anderson (71) won the second flight by a stroke over Chuck Dodd and Bob Parkinson, who tied for second. Dick Harding (73) finished fourth.Tony Robles won the third flight with a 73. Danny Harder (77) finished second and Ron Fischer, Chuck Carrier and Herb Sherman all carded 78 to tie for third.Parkinson had the longest putt, finding the cup from 33 feet 9 inches on No. 9.Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Fischer (No. 2, 4 feet 9½ inches), McCabe (No. 5, 13-5¾), Chuck Dodd (No. 8, 13-10), Sherman (No. 14, 8-2) and Al Chittenden (No. 17, 11-0).Contact the reporterat kmorris@payson.com Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Mathematics Keith Morris Author email Follow Keith Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings Photo Galleries Click on 'Photo Galleries' header to see a variety of photo galleries +60 260 Connection Payson Bubba Nielsen Invitational and Payson Rotary Frosh.-Soph. Track Meet by Keith Morris Sports Editor Apr 18, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Videos Click on 'Videos' section header to see a variety of new videos 2:10 Multimedia Gracie Haught Softball Classic Keith Morris Updated May 16, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Online Poll Click heading above to view poll history What do you think of the new park being built off Granite Dells Road? You voted: I think it's great I worry about its impact on the town water supply, resources I am undecided Vote View Results Back