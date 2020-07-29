In October of 2018, I was inducted into the Payson High School Athletic Hall of Fame as an athlete/coach.
I was and still am honored to have been selected to be part of such a prestigious group of men and women whose athletic excellence as an athlete or coach at PHS were worthy of such recognition.
My purpose for submitting this letter is to attempt to add to an incomplete acceptance speech I gave at the awards ceremony. My thoughts were overrun with emotions caused by the memories of all those special people who played a part in my upbringing in Payson and my career as a student athlete and teacher/coach at PHS.
At this time, I would like to thank all those coaches who had any part in what I was able to accomplish at Payson High School as an athlete from 1973-74 through 1976-1977.
Those coaches included head coaches Terry Nodlinski (football), Sharkey Baker and David Bradley (basketball) and Tom Meck (baseball) as well as numerous assistant and JV coaches.
I would also like to thank all of my teammates, as any accomplishment on the field in a team sport is not possible without great teammates and friends.
I was also privileged to have coached a variety of sports teams at the middle school and high school in Payson from 1982 to 2004.
I am extremely grateful to principal Tom Meck and athletic director Harry Hochstetler for hiring me and believing in me when many did not.
It was my honor to have led basketball, baseball and wrestling teams at the middle school and junior varsity levels as well as being the head coach of golf from 1984 thru 1987 and baseball from 1989 thru 2004.
I am truly grateful for the athletes I was assigned to lead during those years and their dedication and trust they placed in me to lead them in the sport they had chosen.
My 16 seasons as the head coach of the Longhorn baseball program was a dream come true, and it provided me with experiences and associations with student-athletes that I will never forget. When players and their parents are supportive and back a program, it makes the job so much easier. I was fortunate to have that support 99% of the time.
Although I enjoyed success in all 16 seasons, in 1999, the PHS baseball team went on a run at the end of the season that was a ride many will never forget or experience again.
The team had to win a play-in game at the end of the season just to get into the state tournament and then proceeded to run off four straight victories as a #3 seed against higher ranked teams.
The championship game featured the Horns versus undefeated Cactus Shadows, a team that had run-ruled the Longhorns in their previous two meetings. The 23-11 victory, which featured numerous record performances during a championship game by an offense, was unlikely and completely unexpected by many.
Lastly, I would like to thank all those unsung heroes who coached with me during those 16 seasons, especially Don McPeek, David Daniels, Jerry Daniels, and Ted Pettet Sr. There are others as well that deserve credit, and I truly thank all of them for their service to those teams.
Thank you Payson and all those residents and ex-students for an amazing 45 years in the town I will always call home!