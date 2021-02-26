Look deeper than the short end of the 76-50 score that left the Longhorns 2-10 and you discover encouraging signs.
Payson scored 50 or more points for just the second time this season in the Tuesday, Feb. 23 loss at No. 2 Snowflake (13-0, 9-0 3A East). Hunter Lee and Connor Hatch combined for 25 points as a trio of Longhorns scored in double figures for the first time this season. Lee led the way with 13 points, followed by Hatch with 12 and Easton Redford with 10.
Snowflake closes its 3A East schedule in a first-place showdown tonight at No. 3 Winslow (10-1, 7-1 3A East). The Lobos handed the Bulldogs their only loss, 79-70, at Snowflake on Feb. 9.
Snowflake scored more points than it did in the first meeting between the teams in Payson, as the Lobos won 67-31 in Wilson Dome on Feb. 4.
But the Horns split four 3A East games since that defeat heading into Snowflake.
And head coach Rory Huff liked what he saw from his kids on the court before the Lobos pulled away.
“Payson stayed close until the final quarter when fouls and the Snowflake bench depth took its toll,” said Huff.
The Longhorns have just three games remaining. They’re all 3A East games, starting with tonight’s 7:30 contest at Blue Ridge. The Yellow Jackets will be itching to pay Payson back for a 43-40 Payson victory in Rim Country on Feb. 9.
The Horns wrap up the home schedule against Winslow at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27 and close the season at Show Low at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2.
Payson was competitive in a 59-42 loss in Winslow on Feb. 12 and 60-47 setback against Show Low in Wilson Dome on Feb. 16.
The Longhorns (2-5 3A East) will finish third in the region with three consecutive wins and have a shot at third if they can win at least two of the final three although that may require a Holbrook (3-6 3A East) loss against Show Low (2-6 3A East) tonight. Payson is battling Holbrook and Show Low for third. Blue Ridge is 2-7 in the region.