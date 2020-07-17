Steve Thompson shot a net 65 to win the A Flight championship in the Payson Men’s Golf Association’s Club Individual Low Net Tournament at Payson Golf Club on July 1.
Alex Armenta (70) finished second and Dennis Schwebs (73) third.
Ian Capper (68) won the B Flight, with Jim Livingston (69) taking second and Ed Bossert (71) third.
Tim Hughes was closest to the pin, placing his drive on No. 18 19 feet 7 inches from the cup.
Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Dave Herbert on both No. 2 (7 feet 2 inches) and No. 5 (15-4), Terry Lindsey (No. 8, 16-4¼), Mike Anderson (No. 14, 5-10) and Clyde Creel (No. 17, 5-3).