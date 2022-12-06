Three Longhorns win mat titles by Keith Morris, Roundup sports editor Keith Morris Author email Dec 6, 2022 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ayden Ormand wrestles in the Pat Kenny Invitational at Holbrook. The senior finished second at 165 pounds and was voted Outstanding Wrestler for the upper weights. Rich Ormand Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Three Longhorns won titles as Payson finished second in the Pat Kenny Invitational at Holbrook on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3.Holbrook won among 23 scoring teams with 255 points and Payson scored 202 1/2.Jimmy Johnson went 6-1 to win the 190 crown. The senior beat Mesa Skyline senior Luke Verela 8-4 in the championship match to avenge a pin in pool action.Freshmen Samuel Hogue and Gage Palace both went 7-0 to win the 106 and 126 championships, respectively.Ayden Ormand was voted Outstanding Wrestler in the upper weights after going 5-1 and finishing second at 165. Holbrook’s Isaac Martinez beat him 4-1 in the final.Carlos Rodriguez went 6-1 to finish third at 215. Caleb Osier went 5-2 to finish fourth at 285.In the girls tournament, Jade Sanchez finished second, Annabelle Bellefueille third and Maddison Young fifth.Horns 1-1 at FlorenceThe Longhorns opened the season by going 1-1 in a triangular at Florence on Nov. 29.Hogue (106), Palace (126), Dillon Gressley (138), Ormand (165) and Johnson (190) all went 2-0.Up nextPayson's scheduled dual match against Apache Junction at Wilson Dome on Friday (Dec. 9) has been canceled.Next on the schedule is a four-team meet at Snowflake at 4 p.m. on Dec. 14 featuring Queen Creek American Leadership Academy, Holbrook, San Tan Foothills and Snowflake. Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Samuel Hogue Championship Longhorn Sport Snowflake Jimmy Johnson Isaac Martinez Florence Keith Morris Author email Follow Keith Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings Photo Galleries Click on 'Photo Galleries' header to see a variety of photo galleries +25 Photo Galleries Baseball Win Vs. Snowflake May 9, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Videos Click on 'Videos' section header to see a variety of new videos 2:10 Multimedia Gracie Haught Softball Classic Keith Morris Updated May 16, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Online Poll Click heading above to view poll history What do you think of the new park being built off Granite Dells Road? You voted: I think it's great I worry about its impact on the town water supply, resources I am undecided Vote View Results Back