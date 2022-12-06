WRS-Ayden Ormand by Rich Ormand

Ayden Ormand wrestles in the Pat Kenny Invitational at Holbrook. The senior finished second at 165 pounds and was voted Outstanding Wrestler for the upper weights.

 Rich Ormand

Three Longhorns won titles as Payson finished second in the Pat Kenny Invitational at Holbrook on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3.

Holbrook won among 23 scoring teams with 255 points and Payson scored 202 1/2.

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you