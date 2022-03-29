Three win in golf by Keith Morris, Roundup sports editor Keith Morris Author email Mar 29, 2022 10 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Chuck Dodd, Marty Letterman and Jim Livingston claimed flight titles in Payson Men’s Golf Association’s low net tournament at Payson Golf Club on Wednesday, March 23.All three flights were tightly contested.Dodd fired a net 71 to win the A Flight by one stroke. Lou Manganiello and Dave Herbert both shot 72, with Manganiello winning a scorecard playoff. Gary Cordell (75) placed fourth.Marty Letterman (69) won the B Flight. Mike Valentiner (70) finished second (scorecard playoff), Mike McKee (70) third and Dan Edwards (74) fourth.Jim Livingston (69) won the C Flight ahead of Bob Lamb (70), Norm Agan (74) and John Calderwood (76).Dave Rutter found the hole from 24 feet 6 inches on #9 to win the longest putt.Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Herbert (#2, 7 feet and #17, 13-2), Paul Christianson (#5, 3-10), Dodd (#8, 12-1) and Cordell (#14, 4-5). Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Chuck Dodd Lou Manganiello Sport Golf Dave Herbert Marty Letterman Jim Livingston Gary Cordell Playoff Keith Morris Author email Follow Keith Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Photo Galleries Click on 'Photo Galleries' header to see a variety of photo galleries +25 Photo Galleries Baseball Win Vs. Snowflake May 9, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Videos Click on 'Videos' section header to see a variety of new videos 2:10 Multimedia Gracie Haught Softball Classic Keith Morris Updated May 16, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Online Poll Click heading above to view poll history Do you think the town should partner with the MHA Foundation on the new park off Granite Dells Road? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back