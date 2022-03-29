Chuck Dodd, Marty Letterman and Jim Livingston claimed flight titles in Payson Men’s Golf Association’s low net tournament at Payson Golf Club on Wednesday, March 23.

All three flights were tightly contested.

Dodd fired a net 71 to win the A Flight by one stroke. Lou Manganiello and Dave Herbert both shot 72, with Manganiello winning a scorecard playoff. Gary Cordell (75) placed fourth.

Marty Letterman (69) won the B Flight. Mike Valentiner (70) finished second (scorecard playoff), Mike McKee (70) third and Dan Edwards (74) fourth.

Jim Livingston (69) won the C Flight ahead of Bob Lamb (70), Norm Agan (74) and John Calderwood (76).

Dave Rutter found the hole from 24 feet 6 inches on #9 to win the longest putt.

Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Herbert (#2, 7 feet and #17, 13-2), Paul Christianson (#5, 3-10), Dodd (#8, 12-1) and Cordell (#14, 4-5).

