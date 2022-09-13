Payson is the only non-4A school on the Cottonwood Mingus football schedule.
The Marauders entered Friday’s game at Payson 1-0 after a 48-0 trouncing of 4A Maryvale in its opener a week earlier.
So, maybe they wouldn’t have much trouble with a 3A team like Payson.
Well, welcome to the 3A. We play football here. You may bring more players, but not more grit.
That’s what the Longhorns proved as they scored 17 unanswered points to overcome early struggles and beat the visiting Marauders 17-13 on Friday night.
“This team has heart,” said Payson coach Bryan Burke. “When we eliminate penalties and turnovers, we’re a dangerous team. This is a fun, fun group of kids to coach.”
Kids ready to knock a bigger school down a peg or two.
“They came in thinking they were going to beat their little brother,” said senior right guard and defensive tackle Jimmy Johnson. “They had no idea what was going to happen to them.”
They found out as Payson improved to 3-1 with another dramatic victory. The Horns opened the season by beating Blue Ridge 17-10 in the opener in Lakeside when Dexter Waterman scored with 22 seconds left.
In this one, Waterman led the Horns on three scoring drives. His two-yard plunge with 3:19 remaining capped a short 29-yard, six-play drive set up both Payson’s defense and gave the home team its first lead to the delight of the home crowd.
Mingus marched 74 yards from its own 11 to the Payson 15 in an attempt to prevail, but Brasen Durkalec’s pass fell incomplete on fourth-and-two with 12.1 seconds to go and Waterman took a knee to end it.
Durkalec raced 75 yards into the end zone to put Mingus (1-1) up by two touchdowns early in the second quarter. He broke a scoreless tie on a one-yard run midway through the first quarter.
But the Longhorns made the bulk of the big plays after that.
Waterman passed to Wyatt Ashton for a 13-yard TD to get the home team on the board with 2:20 to play in the first half.
Braden Tenney made both his extra point kicks and booted a big 39-yard field goal with just 34.3 seconds left in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 13-10.
Caleb Marinelli had a big night, rushing for 103 yards on 19 carries for the bulk of a Longhorn offense that managed just 13 yards on 12 runs by others. The senior also caught two passes for 45 yards to finish with 148 yards from scrimmage.
Waterman completed 8 of 21 passes for 78 yards and the TD pass.
The defense, led by 16 tackles from Daltin Stokon, made those numbers good enough.
“Our defense won this game,” Johnson said.
Sergio Madrid had an interception on Mingus’ fourth play of the game, but Payson fumbled the ball back to the Marauders on the next play at the Payson 36 and Durkalec scored on a one-yard run around left end four plays later after Seth Brueland ran 34 yards to the 1 on second down.
Durkalec rushed 17 times for 91 yards and Brueland ran for 65 yards on 14 carries. But Durkalec didn’t pass as effectively against heavy Payson pressure, throwing for 77 yards and the pick.
And the Marauders simply did nothing against Payson’s defense in the second half. Their possessions ended with punt, blocked punt, punt, one-yard run on fourth-and-six, punt, incomplete pass on fourth-and-two.
The Longhorns hope to keep the wins coming when they open 3A Metro East Region play at home against Tempe at 7 p.m. Friday.