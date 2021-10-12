Members of the 2016 inaugural class of the Payson High School Athletics Hall of Fame (from left): Chuck Hardt, Dennis Pirch, Dan Reid and Ted Pettet. The four were at the varsity football game against Snowflake selling tickets for the PHS Athletics Hall of Fame, which is Oct. 30. To purchase tickets for $30 visit ticketspiket.com.
The Payson High School Athletics Hall of Fame Induction Banquet is set for 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Mazatzal Hotel and Casino. Doors open at 5 p.m.
This year’s inductees include six individuals and two teams — the 1980 wrestling team, the 1981 football team.
Athletes to be enshrined include: 1988 graduate Todd Reid (track and field), 1992 graduate Bo Althoff (football, basketball and track and field), 1992 graduate Kyle Hilton (football, wrestling and baseball) and 1995 graduate Colleen Hale (basketball and track and field).
They will be joined by Bill Lawson and Don Heizer, who will go in as coaches/supporters.
The 1980 wrestling team claimed the first of 10 team state championships the Longhorns would win under Hall of Fame coach Dennis Pirch. Bruce Sitko served as the assistant coach.
The 1981 football team claimed the first state championship in program history. Terry Nodlinski was the head coach and Chuck Hardt an assistant coach.