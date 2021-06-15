Tim Ernst was going for his fifth consecutive Payson Men’s Golf Association Match Play Championship this year.
He reached the A Flight semifinals in his bid for a sixth title in eight years but the streak ended when Ernst bowed out of his semifinal match to care for his uncle.
So, Gary Cordell moves on to take on Lou Manganiello in the final at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16 at Payson Golf Club. Manganiello advanced with a 1-up (led by one hole after 18) triumph over Terry Lindsey in the other semifinal.
In the B Flight semifinals, Chip Yeomans beat Dan Curry 2 and 1 (leading by two holes with one remaining) and Steve Thompson got by Alex Armenta.
In the C Flight, Bob Parkinson defeated Mike Valentiner 2 and 1 and Danny Harder got past Ian Capper 1-up.
In the Red Flight, Jim Livingston beat Ron Fischer 4 and 3 and Ed Bossert got past Gene Robertson 7 and 6.
Tim Hughes wins
Those not still alive in the match play tournament following the first round competed in a low net tournament on June 9.
Tim Hughes won with a net 68, followed by Mike McKee, Russ Thornell and Stan Smith, who all shot 72 with McKee taking second, Thornell third and Smith fourth in a scorecard playoff. Dennis Schwebs finished fifth with 73 and Norm Agan sixth with 74.
George Spatz sank the longest putt (#9, 5 feet 1 inch).
Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Bob Parkinson (#2, 22 feet 5½ inches), Hughes (#5, 9-3¾), Herb Sherman (#8, 9-3), Spatz (#14, 6-3) and Jim Livingston (#17, 11-0).