Tim Ernst and Dennis Schwebs teamed up to shoot a net 131 and win the Payson Men’s Golf Association Two-Man Best Ball tournament at Payson Golf Club on May 4 and 11.
They edged Chuck Dodd and Art Sipple (132) by one stroke to claim the title in the first major tournament of the season. Sixteen two-man teams competed.
Steve Thompson and Chip Yeomans (133) won a scorecard tiebreaker to beat Larry Smith and Marty Letterman (133) for third place.
Paul Christianson and Tim Jackson (134) finished fifth, followed by Lou Manganiello and Mike Valentiner (135) in sixth and Danny Harder and Steve Resnick (136) in seventh.
Tony Robles and George Spatz fired a net 66 to win the week two tournament over Alex Armenta and Mike McKee (68) and Terry Lindsey and Al Chittenden (68). Armenta and McKee won a scorecard tiebreaker for second.
Bob Parkinson had the longest putt for May 11 — 13 feet ½ inch on #18.
May 11 closest-to-the-pin winners included: Mike Anderson (#2, 22-3), Chuck Dodd (#5, 9-0), Art Sipple (#8, 5-5) and Larry Smith, who won on both holes 14 (22-2) and 17 (4-7).
Lou Manganiello had the longest putt on May 4, 6-5 on #9.
May 4 closest-to-the-pin winners included: Paul Christianson (#2, 21-9), Mike McKee (#5, 6-7½), Gary Vaplon (#8, 11-9), Dodd (#14, 13-6) and Sipple (#17, 3-1½).