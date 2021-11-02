Tim Ernst shot a net 70 to win the first flight in the Oct. 20 Payson Men’s Golf Association Low Net/Turkey Shoot at Payson Golf Club. The event continued on Oct. 27.

Also in Oct. 20 action in the first flight, Harry Parsons and Dave Herbert both carded 73s, with Parsons taking second on a scorecard playoff.

Paul Christianson won the second flight with a 67, followed by Art Sipple (70) and Russ Thornell (71).

Dennis Schwebs (72) won the third flight over Ken Althoff and Mike McKee, who tied for second with 73s, with Althoff winning a scorecard playoff.

Bill Mullins (70) won the fourth flight ahead of John Calderwood (73) and Norm Agan (79).

Ken Althoff sank the longest putt, finding the cup from 10 feet 1 inch on #18.

Tim Hughes was closest to the pin on both #2 (37 feet 1 inch) and #8 (7-9½). Other closest-to-the-pin winners included Stan Eggen (#5, 5-11½), Dave Herbert (#14, 3-0) and Russ Thornell (#17, 4-2).

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you