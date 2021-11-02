Tim Ernst’s net 70 score wins in men’s golf assoc. by Keith Morris, Roundup sports editor Keith Morris Author email Nov 2, 2021 9 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tim Ernst shot a net 70 to win the first flight in the Oct. 20 Payson Men’s Golf Association Low Net/Turkey Shoot at Payson Golf Club. The event continued on Oct. 27.Also in Oct. 20 action in the first flight, Harry Parsons and Dave Herbert both carded 73s, with Parsons taking second on a scorecard playoff.Paul Christianson won the second flight with a 67, followed by Art Sipple (70) and Russ Thornell (71).Dennis Schwebs (72) won the third flight over Ken Althoff and Mike McKee, who tied for second with 73s, with Althoff winning a scorecard playoff. Bill Mullins (70) won the fourth flight ahead of John Calderwood (73) and Norm Agan (79).Ken Althoff sank the longest putt, finding the cup from 10 feet 1 inch on #18.Tim Hughes was closest to the pin on both #2 (37 feet 1 inch) and #8 (7-9½). Other closest-to-the-pin winners included Stan Eggen (#5, 5-11½), Dave Herbert (#14, 3-0) and Russ Thornell (#17, 4-2). Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ken Althoff Mike Mckee Sport Golf Dave Herbert Playoff Russ Thornell Harry Parsons Scorecard Keith Morris Author email Follow Keith Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Photo Galleries Click on 'Photo Galleries' header to see a variety of photo galleries Photo Galleries Baseball Win Vs. Snowflake May 9, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Videos Click on 'Videos' section header to see a variety of new videos 2:10 Multimedia Gracie Haught Softball Classic Keith Morris Updated May 16, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Online Poll Click heading above to view poll history Do you think the town should invest in a new police station? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back