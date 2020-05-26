Tim Ernst survived a fierce battle to claim the A Flight title in the Payson Men’s Golf Association Low Net Tournament at Payson Golf Club on May 20.
Ernst, Steve Thompson and Mike Anderson tied for first with 70 scores and Ernst won on a scorecard tiebreaker and Thompson placed second. A new PMGA member made a strong debut, battling for the top spot before finishing fourth with 71.
Thirty-four men participated.
Kevin Bailey (64) won the B Flight, with Gary Vaplon (69) placing second Bob Parkinson (72) third and Al Chittenden (73) fourth.
Ed Bossert (71) won the C Flight ahead of runner-up Jim Livingston (72), Gary Campbell (73) and George Spatz (75).
Livingston found the pin from 17 feet 10 inches on No. 18 to claim the longest putt of the day.
Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Ernst (No. 2, 6 feet 2 1/2 inches), Herb Sherman (No. 5, 2 feet), Mike Valentiner (No. 8, 11-5), Lou Manganiello (No. 14, 8-0) and Thompson (No. 17, 6-9).