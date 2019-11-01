Ernst wins in golf
Tim Ernst shot 52.6 to win the A Flight title in the Payson Men’s Golf Association Individual Low Net Minus 1 Hole Each Side Tournament at Payson Golf Course on Oct. 16.
Steve Thompson (54.8) finished second.
Richard Harding shot 56.5 to win the B Flight over Dave Rutter (58.3).
Jim Livingstone (53.9) won the C Flight and George Spatz (54.6) finished second.
Lou Manganiello had the longest putt, sinking it from 12 feet on No. 18.
Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Ken Althoff (No. 2, 45 feet 10 inches), Mike McKee (No. 5, 5-2), Dennis Schwebs (No. 8, 10-9), Tony Robles (No. 14, 1-7) and Gary Campbell (No. 17, 9-2).