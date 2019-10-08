Well, they don’t get much closer than that.
Tim Hughes found the cup with his tee shot on No. 14 at Payson Golf Course for a hole-in-one to claim closest-to-the-pin honors on that hole in Payson Men’s Golf Association’s Individual Low Net Tournament on Oct. 2.
Alex Armenta fired a 65.7 to win the A Flight crown. Hughes (67) finished second and Tim Ernst (67.2) third.
Herb Sherman won the B Flight with a 63. Richard Harding (67) placed second and George Spatz (71.2) third.
Ron Fischer had the long putt, finding the cup from 19 feet 8 inches on No. 9.
Ernst was closest to the pin on two of the four holes that’s contested on. He left his drive 9 feet 1 ½ inches from the hole on No. 5 and 1-3½ on No. 17.
Bob Parkinson was closest on No. 8 (15-8).