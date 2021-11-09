Having your own parent as a sports coach can be both a blessing or a curse for any school-age athlete.
Sometimes parent-coaches are overly demanding of their child trying to relive their former athletic prowess and in other instances parent-coaching can be a family bonding tool which allows mom or dad to connect with their child in a new way.
Dan Reid, one of the most accomplished and highly respected track and field coaches in the state knows well the ups and downs of parent-coaching having coached both his sons Todd and Darren at Payson High and on the Payson Pacer club team.
“It’s always a balancing act coaching your own child, in the early years I was much harder and expected more out of Todd ... I am sure there were times he was looking to go into other sports.”
But Todd, who was inducted into the Payson High School Hall of Fame on Oct. 30 at Mazatzal Hotel & Casino, stayed the course and remained in track and field through club sports, high school, college and beyond.
Dan Reid thinks he knows why Todd never strayed to other sports, “He loved track, good for me.”
Much of Todd’s early athletic development can be attributed to the Payson Pacers track club on which he honed his skills almost year-round.
Ironically, he also had a hand in founding the team.
“Todd was the one who suggested we start a track club in Payson so some of his friends could join him,” Dan Reid recalls.
Until the club was formed, Todd and his younger brother, Darren, competed alone, mostly in Valley-area track meets.
Fueled by the efforts of the two youngsters, the Payson Pacers grew to become the largest track club in Arizona with 119 athletes.
Todd, building on what he learned on the weekend club circuit, eventually moved on to Payson High School where he became one of the premier track and field athletes in the state and in school history.
As a varsity team member from 1995 to 1998, he dominated the hurdles and high jump competition each season.
During his senior campaign he repeated his state titles of a year earlier winning gold medals in the 110 meter hurdles, 300 meter hurdles and the 4x400 relay. In the high jump he finished fourth.
Reid’s efforts helped propel the Longhorns to Class 3A state titles in 1986 and ’87.
In the postseason, battling the best athletes in state and national competition, he won the 300 meter hurdles at the Glendale Invitational, Luke Greenway Meet of Champions, Southwest Classic Championships and was a national champion at USA National Age Group Championships.
Along the way he set three state records and continues to hold the Division 3 300-meter and 110-meter hurdle records. He also has the school record high jump record (6 feet, 6 inches).
Most remarkable, Todd never lost a 300 meter hurdles race his senior year, including the postseason.
Following graduation from PHS, Todd accepted a scholarship to Oklahoma Baptist University where he became a five-time national champion.
In the PHS Athletic Hall of Fame, he joins both his father and younger brother who were inducted in past years.
Dan is one of the founding members of the Hall.