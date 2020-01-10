The Payson Knights of Columbus raised $2,036 for Payson Special Olympics through its annual Tootsie Roll Drive.
Members handed out Tootsie Rolls specially made for the national event in front of Safeway and Walmart for two days at each store and customers could donate to the cause but weren’t required to.
“We thank the people and visitors of Payson, Safeway and Walmart for their generous support of this drive,” said Payson Knights of Columbus co-chairman Sil Egler.
Egler said this was the 20th year the Payson Knights of Columbus have held the Tootsie Roll Drive.
Payson Special Olympics Director Becky Derwort said the donation is so important for Payson Special Olympics.
“Our program funding is all through donations, so you can imagine how helpful it is,” she said. “Our local program has to pay for equipment and all travel to competitions.”
Derwort also said, the bowling team has to pay to bowl, but Rim Country Lanes charges a discounted rate for the Special Olympics program.
The swimming team pays for lifeguards, she said.
“Facilities have all been donated for our sports programs so we are very fortunate for support.
“The Tonto Apache Tribe allows us to use the rec center.
“Traveling to competitions is our largest expense, paying for rentals or gas,” Derwort said.
Contact the reporter at