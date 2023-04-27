SBL MV-PAY Brinna Hall Gloves Out At 1B
Brinna Hall makes the catch to get the out as Monument Valley's Hailey Etsitty is out on a close play during Payson's 4-2 win in a 3A State Softball Tournament Play-In Game at Payson on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

 Keith Morris

The top of the batting order ignited a Payson offense looking for a spark on Wednesday.

Brinna Hall and Chancie Deaton scored all four Longhorn runs in a 4-2 win over No. 20 Monument Valley (12-7) in a 3A state tournament play-in game on Wednesday.

