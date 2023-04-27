The top of the batting order ignited a Payson offense looking for a spark on Wednesday.
Brinna Hall and Chancie Deaton scored all four Longhorn runs in a 4-2 win over No. 20 Monument Valley (12-7) in a 3A state tournament play-in game on Wednesday.
The state tournament bracket will be released on Thursday, April 27.
No. 13 Payson (12-6) will travel to face one of the top eight teams in the rankings, who earned automatic berths into the first round of the 16-team state tournament on Tuesday.
It was the top of the order that got things started.
Brinna Hall, the leadoff hitter, singled, walked and scored twice and Deaton, the No. 2 hitter, doubled and tripled and scored Payson’s other two runs.
Payson won despite collecting just six hits against Monument Valley junior Niaomi Benally, who didn’t walk a batter after Brinna Hall worked her for one to lead of the bottom of the first.
But the Longhorns didn’t need to score a lot of runs with their pitching in the game.
Rayne Romero twirled a gem over the first six innings before running into trouble with a pair of MV singles to lead off the seventh. Those batters worked their way around the bases before Ivy Woolwine came on to retire the only two batters she faced to end it.
Romero set the tone early with three dominant innings in the circle. The only baserunner in the first three innings reached on a first-inning error after the senior struck out the first two batters. No problem, Romero fanned the next hitter, too.
And two more in a perfect second and two more in a perfect third.
She escaped a two-on, one-out situation in the fourth after a strikeout, a walk and a bloop single into shallow right field with a foul-out and strikeout number nine. She finished with 10 strikeouts while scattering six hits and a walk. Payson committed two errors, but neither led to a run.
Shortstop Bree Hall was 2-for-3 with a double and a line-drive single in the fifth to restart the inning after Brinna Hall led off with a single, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored Payson’s third run on a triple by Deaton. Deaton scored on a sacrifice fly by Hailey Bramlet that made it 4-0. Woolwine followed with a single but the Mustangs stranded both runners.
After Brinna Hall scored the game’s first run on a walk, Deaton double and Bree Hall groundout to second base, Deaton made it 2-0 as she moved to third on the groundout and scored on a fielding error by the first baseman on a ball off of Woolwine’s bat that could have ended the inning.
Benally managed just one strikeout against a Payson lineup that put the ball in play.
The Longhorns will celebrate briefly, then find out where they’re playing next, and start to prepare with an eye on the quarterfinals.
