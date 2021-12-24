Defending state champion Travis Christianson is off to a strong start in his bid for a second title.
The senior who was unbeaten in claiming the 182 Division 3 state crown as a junior, went unbeaten in winning the 190-pound championship in the challenging 32nd Annual Marana Mountain View Duals on Dec. 17-18. He beat Chino Valley’s Dakota McMains by injury default in the title match in the second meeting of the weekend between the two. McMains finished second in the state in last year’s Div. 3 state meet at 195.
Jimmy Johnson (215) finished fourth and Adrian Zeferino (165), Nick Dimbat (157), Jacob Corbin Roberts (138) and Mason Herrera (120) all placed sixth.
And Caleb Osier (285) barely missed the placing rounds.
“All the wrestlers did well overall,” said Payson coach Jacob Spear.
“It was a tough tournament. I’m very proud of the way they wrestled. We had a couple of injuries that hurt us as a team, which kept us from placing in the top six as a team.
“We still have work to do.”
Payson 3-2 in duals
Payson went 3-2 in the dual portion of the tournament.
The Longhorns beat Chino Valley 44-36, Poston Butte 48-33 and Walden Grove 42-30 and lost to Division 1 Mesa 58-15 and defending Div. 3 champion Safford 33-28.
The Longhorns trailed Chino Valley 36-30 when Christianson took the mat to face McMains in their first meeting of the weekend.
McMains’ only loss a year ago came in the state title bout. Christianson won 8-0 and the Longhorns went on to win with another major decision victory by Johnson and a forfeit triumph by Caleb Osier at 285.
Christianson beats Cisneros
Christianson had Payson’s lone win in contested weights against Mesa, with the other two triumphs coming via forfeits by Hunter Bramlet at 106 and Mason Herrera at 120.
Christianson won 5-2 against Kaiden Cisneros, who placed second in the Div. 1 state meet at 195 as a junior.
Against Safford, Payson won at six weights, with Christianson getting a first-period pin against Gary Smith. Bramlet won by pin at 106, Osier by major decision at 285, Zeferino by decision at 165, Johnson by a 7-5 decision in overtime and Dimbat by forfeit at 157.
Break in the action
The Longhorns take a 17-day break from competition before returning to the mat in a multi-team match at Holbrook on Wednesday, Jan. 5.
They head to the 50th Annual Joseph City Invitational on Jan. 7 before hosting a multi-team match on Jan. 12.