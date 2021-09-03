A trio of Payson Men’s Golf Association teams qualified for the Two-Man Scramble State Tournament with strong performances in the qualifier at Payson Golf Club on August 25.
Terry Lindsey and Al Chittenden fired a net 60.53 to win and earn the super senior team qualifying spot.
Lou Manganiello and Art Sipple finished second with a net 61.32 score and earned the low gross team qualifying spot for the December 6 state tournament.
Marty Letterman and Ian Capper (62.09) placed third and earned the low net team state qualifying position.
Larry Smith and Chip Yeomans (62.22) finished fourth and Dennis Schwebs and Tim Ernst (62.52) fifth.
Sipple sank the longest putt, finding the cup from 14 feet 10 inches on #18.
Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Ernst (#2, 19 feet 4 inches), Ken Althoff (#5, 8-10), Tim Hughes (#8, 2-6½), Ron Fischer (#14, 2-11) and Ed Bossert (#17, 4-7¼).