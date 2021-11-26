Mike Worthen squeezed the trigger on his .22 caliber Ruger.
After placing his pistol on the table with the six other contestants, he walked with the others to the targets 30 feet away.
Worthen’s bullet just missed the center bullseye. It was the best shot of the contest and earned him a frozen turkey.
Not bad for $3.
“I was pretty lucky,” he said.
Well, he got “lucky” again in the next contest. Unfortunately for him, he didn’t win a second turkey because rules limit contestants to one turkey for each of the different contests that included handguns from 10 yards, rifles from 100 yards, shotguns from 50 yards and archery with a 3D turkey from 25 yards. So the next closest shot claimed that turkey.
It was part of a fun day as the Tonto Rim Sports Club (TRSC) hosted its annual Turkey Shoot at Jim Jones Shooting Range on Saturday, Nov. 20. They had 35 turkeys for the contest purchased from Walmart at a discount.
Worthen and his wife moved to Payson from San Diego a year ago because “it’s just like the best place on Earth,” he said. “It’s beautiful.”
This was his first time competing in the annual event at the shooting range located south of Payson. You don’t have to be a member to take part.
“We’re new in town, so I thought I’d come out and try it,” he said.
When he won the first two pistol shoots, officials had to let everyone know the rules. Contestants can only win one turkey in each shooting discipline.
So, the second-closest shooter claimed the second turkey.
That’s fine with Worthen, because he only needed one turkey to take home for the Thanksgiving meal.
Actually, he said they already had bought a turkey for Thanksgiving. So, they may hold off on buying a bird next year until the contest is over.
“I told my wife to make room in the freezer,” Worthen said.
Worthen said this is the first turkey he’s won in a shooting contest, but said he’s won other contests shooting metal silhouettes.
Worthen signed up to become a TRSC member shortly after arriving in the area a year ago.
The turkey shoot generates attention for TRSC and the range and likely boosts membership. But it’s not about that, according to TRSC Board of Directors President Sue Little.
“Today is a fun day at the range,” Little said. “Yes, we get members to join from this kind of event, but this is for the community. It is giving back to the community, but we want the community to know where we are and what we do.”
Tonto Basin’s David Watson’s .45 caliber bullet from the automatic pistol he built hit the bullseye on the third handgun contest of the day.
“I was practicing a little bit last week,” he said. “That shot felt better than the one before.”
He also won a turkey in the event in his previous turkey shoot at the range.
In one of the first rifle contests, Valley resident Michael Lucas Poplin, 17, claimed his first turkey with the best shot of the seven contestants.
“I’ve been shooting since I’d say 8 years old, but I haven’t shot in a while,” Poplin said. “This is my first time shooting in over two years, I believe.”
He’s glad he could provide the Thanksgiving bird for the family.
“I’m very surprised that I was able to get it,” he said. “It feels nice to get that shot off.”
It’s not like the family would go without the meat for the family Thanksgiving meal had he not provided the turkey. His grandmother, Mary McEvoy, usually wins multiple turkeys in the contest thanks to her marksmanship with handguns, rifles and shotguns.
“It runs in the family, I guess,” she said with a big smile as she hugged her grandson.
Yes, it does. And Poplin borrowed his grandfather Ed Niebch’s rifle to win the contest. Niebch is the shooting range manager and was there.
“This is my first time here, and I was using my grandpa’s rifle,” Poplin said. “I’m not really sure what type it is, but it’s a really nice rifle.”
And a nice family moment on a day featuring lots of them.