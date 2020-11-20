A muddy road forced the cancellation of last year’s event.
But that shouldn’t be an issue this year as Tonto Rim Sports Club’s annual Turkey Shoot is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Jim Jones Shooting Range south of Payson.
The winner of every contest takes home one of 40 turkeys provided by Walmart. The cost is $3 per shot in rifle, pistol, shotgun and archery target shooting contests, including archery competition featuring a 3D turkey.
Competitors shoot at targets from various distances — 10 yards for handguns, 50 yards for shotgun with slugs, 100 yards for rifles and 25 yards for 3D archery. You can use any caliber firearm with any sights.
Jim Jones Shooting Range is located south of Payson off of SR 87. If heading south from Payson, head east at the sign that says Jim Jones Shooting Range Road and drive just over one mile to the range.
For more information, call Jim Jones Shooting Range Manager Ed Niebch at 925-468-9075.