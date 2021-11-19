Two annual Thanksgiving events take place once again this Saturday, Nov. 20.

Payson’s annual Turkey Trot 5K returns to Green Valley Park after last year’s event was changed to a virtual race because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are two races, a 5K and a one-mile fun run/walk. You can still sign up to participate before the first race on Saturday morning.

The fee to enter the 9 a.m. 5K (3.1 miles) Run is $45 on the day of the race. All 5K participants receiver a collectible medal.

The one-mile fun run begins at 9:05 a.m. with an entry fee of $30 on the day of the race.

No dogs are allowed to participate other than service animals.

Turkey Shoot Saturday

Tonto Rim Sports Club plans to give away at least 30 turkeys during its annual Turkey Shoot from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday.

The event takes place at Jim Jones Shooting Range about three miles south of Payson.

For $3 a shot, you can compete in numerous contests including archery, handguns, rifle and shotgun with slugs. You may use any sights and any caliber.

For more information, call Jim Jones Shooting Range Manager Ed Niebch at 602-999-3388.

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

