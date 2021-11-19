Turkey Trot and Shoot both Saturday by Keith Morris, Roundup sports editor Keith Morris Author email Nov 19, 2021 9 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 The male and female winners of the 2019 Payson Turkey Trot 5K congratulate each other. Keith Morris/Roundup The start of the 2019 Payson Turkey Trot. Keith Morris/Roundup Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Two annual Thanksgiving events take place once again this Saturday, Nov. 20.Payson’s annual Turkey Trot 5K returns to Green Valley Park after last year’s event was changed to a virtual race because of the COVID-19 pandemic.There are two races, a 5K and a one-mile fun run/walk. You can still sign up to participate before the first race on Saturday morning. The fee to enter the 9 a.m. 5K (3.1 miles) Run is $45 on the day of the race. All 5K participants receiver a collectible medal.The one-mile fun run begins at 9:05 a.m. with an entry fee of $30 on the day of the race.No dogs are allowed to participate other than service animals.Turkey Shoot SaturdayTonto Rim Sports Club plans to give away at least 30 turkeys during its annual Turkey Shoot from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday.The event takes place at Jim Jones Shooting Range about three miles south of Payson.For $3 a shot, you can compete in numerous contests including archery, handguns, rifle and shotgun with slugs. You may use any sights and any caliber.For more information, call Jim Jones Shooting Range Manager Ed Niebch at 602-999-3388. Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fun Run Mile Weaponry Sport Ballet Athletics Turkey Trot Shooting Range Race Jim Jones Keith Morris Author email Follow Keith Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Photo Galleries Click on 'Photo Galleries' header to see a variety of photo galleries Photo Galleries Baseball Win Vs. Snowflake May 9, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Videos Click on 'Videos' section header to see a variety of new videos 2:10 Multimedia Gracie Haught Softball Classic Keith Morris Updated May 16, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Online Poll Click heading above to view poll history Do you think the town should partner with the MHA Foundation on the new park off Granite Dells Road? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back