Many of the 134 participants in this year’s Payson Turkey Trot enjoyed a fun, family event.
People of all ages and physical abilities braved chilly temperatures to take part in either the 5-Kilometer race or the new 1-mile run/walk.
But some, like Jacob Fitzhugh and Aubrieta Mercer, took it a bit more seriously.
Things didn’t go the way either of the Payson High cross country runners envisioned this season.
But both defending champions had reason to be thankful after Saturday’s Payson Turkey Trot 5-K Run.
Fitzhugh easily won the 3.1-mile race for the second consecutive year and Mercer finished first among all females for the third straight year. Times were not available.
Fitzhugh saw his senior cross country season end similarly to his junior campaign. He narrowly missed qualifying for the state meet both years.
The top 25 finishers in the sectional meet qualify for state. He finished 28th in 18 minutes 10.71 seconds a year ago, missing the state meet by three places and 2.70 seconds (18:08.01 took 25th).
He improved this season, finishing 27th in 17:41.85, leaving him just 0.56 seconds from qualifying (17:41.29 took 25th).
“Yeah, it was tough, but I ran my hardest race and that’s what’s important,” he said of the Nov. 8 Div. 3 Section 4 Race at Hidden Cove Golf Course in Holbrook.
So, winning the Turkey Trot again was just what the doctor ordered.
“It’s a fun event,” he said. “I like this race a lot. I think I’m going to keep coming back to it.”
And he and Mercer each won a turkey. They’re getting accustomed to providing the bird for the Thanksgiving table.
“My mom doesn’t have to buy a turkey now,” Fitzhugh said.
Mercer, a junior runner on the cross country team, saw her bid to qualify for the state meet for a third consecutive year stopped not by her running, but by her work in the classroom as she was academically ineligble and missed the section meet.
So, she, too, was ready for a good performance.
“I’ve had a rough year,” she said. “But I’m not going to let it stop me from doing anything.”
She was thrilled to get a chance to get back in a competitive event.
“I felt good today,” she said. “It’s supposed to be a fun run but I felt good pushing it a little bit.”
And she plans to be back in action for track season this spring, and for both cross country and track her senior year.
“Junior year’s been tough,” she said. “But I have plans to get my grades back up and fight for them.”
The event expanded this year to include the 1-mile run/walk. And it attracted the most participants in a decade.
“It was great to see so many community members and visitors come out on a chilly morning and participate,” said Payson Parks, Recreation & Tourism Director Courtney Spawn. “It was nice to open options up for more people to feel welcomed to participate and be involved.”
Moreover, they also debuted a “Fill the Truck” event to get participants and others to donate food to local food banks for the holidays.
“We received a large supply of donated canned goods and we really appreciate all who contributed,” Spawn said.
Spawn said event sponsor Rim Runners offered early packet pick-up, which helped make the day easier for participants.