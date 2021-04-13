A season that started late with limited spectators and athletes wearing masks didn’t turn out the way Payson players and coaches hoped.
But among the positive aspects of the girls basketball season for Payson (1-12, 0-10 3A East) was the play of senior Autumn Cline and junior Trinity Glasscock.
They were both honorable mention on the All-3A East team.
The 6-foot Glasscock led the Longhorns in scoring, averaging 7.9 points in 13 games and also averaged 8.2 rebounds, which ranked second on the team to Kayla Cline’s 8.3, who is also a junior and returning next season. She also led the Longhorns with 1.5 blocked shots per game and matched the team-high 1.1 steals per game by junior Cadence White. White led the team with 1.6 assists per game.
“She’s our main scorer and one of our primary rebounders and possibly the best shot blocker in region,” said coach Miles Huff. “She was one vote from making the second team.”
He’s excited to have her and the other juniors back.
“We’re looking forward to having her and whole junior class coming back,” Huff said. “That should be a huge positive for us, looking for her and all the them to grow for us.”
Autumn Cline ranked third on the team in rebounds (6.2 avg.) and averaged 3.0 points in also playing all 13 games.
“Autumn Cline was kind of our rock, our emotional leader,” Huff said. “She really set the example of what you want as a teammate in the program the last three years.”
The coach is trying to make sure the team is ready next year after a difficult year in which the COVID-19 pandemic not only delayed and shortened the season but also denied offseason preparations.
“We’re working on getting our summer schedule set,” Huff said. “We’re focusing on summer to turn things around next year.
“We struggled with wins and losses, but the biggest thing we’re looking forward to this year is our offseason, which we missed this year. It’s especially important playing in the 3A East, which I think is the best region in the state. So, it’s super exciting to have an offseason and see if we can start early this year and turn it around next year.”
They’ll compete in eight games over two weeks in Holbrook this June and may participate in a small tournament in Snowflake and Fountain Hills.
Along with Glasscock, others who’ll return as seniors with significant varsity experience next season are point guard Cadence White, who returns for her fourth varsity season, power forward Kayla Cline and forward/center Emmy Whaley.
Guard Brianna Marinelli returns for her junior season.
Senior guard McKayla Taylor won’t be back after finishing second in scoring this season.