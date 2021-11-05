You can look at the two Payson High student-athletes who swam for the school’s second-year club team this fall in different ways.
It’s not many, to be sure.
But coach Lori Thompson is celebrating the determination junior Alex Baer and freshman Alyssa Acuff showed in competing for a club without a home pool to compete or even practice in.
She’s sure the team would be larger if Payson had a regulation-length swimming pool.
The club has practiced at the Tonto Apache Pool since diving into the sport a year ago. They also were able to practice at Chaparral Pines’ private pool this season.
The Payson Town Council recently voted to demolish Taylor Pool, the public outdoor pool that’s been closed the past two summers, denying area kids a chance to compete on the Payson Pikes summer swim team. There is no clear plan in place to replace the pool with either an indoor or outdoor pool, something many Payson residents want.
“As shown in a recent survey there is a large amount of support for a pool in Payson,” Thompson said. “A new group is being formed, Friends of Rim Country Aquatics, to work with the town to promote aquatics in Rim Country so that everyone can participate in aquatics. The mission would be to reduce drownings, by promoting swim lessons and water safety, support a healthy lifestyle for all ages by promoting water exercise and therapy, support competitive aquatics programs for all ages and abilities, and provide lifeguard and swim instructor classes.”
For information on joining Friends of Rim Country Aquatics, please reach out to Emme Spalding at (318) 470-7703 or Lori Thompson at Lori_t@mac.com.
The club participated in five away swim meets against, Paradise Valley, Sunrise, Norte Dame Prep, Flagstaff, Winslow, Mingus, Cactus Shadows, Scottsdale Christian, Cicero Prep, St. John Paul II, and Sedona Red Rock.
Thompson praised her two swimmers for their dedication.
“They did an outstanding job,” the coach said. “Alex and Alyssa continued to see their times improve as they went through the season. They established some new school records. Alex established school records in the boys 100 freestyle and the 100 backstroke and Alyssa established school records in the girls 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke. She also broke last year’s school record set by Tara Ormand in the 50 freestyle.”
She said they’ll be back next year and she hopes to see others join them.
“Both Alex and Alyssa are looking forward to next year and have set the goal of improving their times even more,” Thompson said. “We are also excited about other students who have expressed interest in being part of the PHS swim (club) next year.”
The club is hosting a fundraiser to raise funds for next year’s program at the Pizza Factory from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11. Email Thompson for the required flyer at Lori_t@mac.com.
“It is very challenging training swimmers without a regulation pool, but the swimmers have been very dedicated and hard working throughout the season,” Thompson said.
She’s holding out hope that the town will reconsider reopening Taylor Pool until a new pool is built.
“The team looks forward to someday being able to host a meet here in Payson, with the possible opening of Taylor Pool while a new pool is being built,” she said.