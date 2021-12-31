A pair of state champions highlight the top Payson High School sports stories for 2021.
Here are some of the top stories from the year.
Delayed winter sportsThe Arizona Interscholastic Association announced the cancellation of winter sports before quickly reversing the decision following outrage by parents, coaches, student-athletes and others.
Boys and girls basketball and wrestling teams all started late and competed in shortened seasons with limited spectators and mask requirements for everyone, including athletes.
Christianson wins state title
Junior Travis Christianson and senior Soto Sellis led eight Payson qualifiers in the Div. 3 state wrestling tournament, the most PHS has sent to state since the 2013-14 season.
Christianson beat Shadow Mountain sophomore Luke Isaak 5-0 to cap a 21-0 season with the 182-pound state title, becoming Payson’s first champ since 2017.
Sellis finished 20-1, losing a 4-3 heartbreaker to Arizona College Prep’s Kellen Gibson in the 220 title match.
Haught wins discus crown
Faith Haught won the Div. 3 state track and field discus championship and finished third in the shot put on May 14.
The senior hurled the disc 123 feet 7 inches to beat runner-up Emerald Kwinn by 7 feet 4 inches.
Haught plans to continue her track and field career as a walk-on at Villanova.
Softball team returns to final
Payson’s young softball team reached the state tournament for the 11th consecutive season (2020 season canceled). The Longhorns finished 20-4, reaching the state title game for the first time since finishing second three consecutive seasons from 2014-16. Payson finished second again with a 4-1 loss in the final game to #1 Tucson Sabino.
Senior Raci Miranda led the team with dominant pitching and sophomore first baseman Bree Hall capped a spectacular postseason at the plate by going 2-for-3 with a double and a home run at U of A’s Rita Hillenbrand Stadium to account for the Longhorns’ only run. She went 8-for-13 (.615) in the tournament with seven runs batted in.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the girls,” said coach Curtis Johnson. “They fought hard. It was a phenomenal season.”
Miranda finished one of the most impressive careers in school history by dominating batters once again. She’ll continue her career at Cal State Fullerton.
Miranda was voted 3A Co-Defensive Player of the Year and 3A East Player of the Year to lead seven Longhorns recognized on the all-region team.
Bree Hall and senior third baseman Rebekah Rice were all-state honorable mention.
Senior Rebekah Rice and freshman shortstop Brinna Hall joined Miranda on the All-3A East First Team. Miranda went 20-1 with 0.56 ERA and 279 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings and hit .449 with 26 RBI, 33 runs.
Curtis Johnson retires
Curtis Johnson stepped down as Payson’s head softball coach after guiding the Longhorns to the state championship game three times in his six full seasons at the helm.
He coached the Longhorns to the state semifinals in his first season in 2006 before stepping down for personal reasons early the next season. He was an assistant coach when Payson reached the title game for the first time in 2014 then took over for the final two of their three consecutive championship game appearances.
He spent 25 years coaching softball, mostly at the travel ball level.
Christina (Deaton) Burke, a 2009 PHS graduate, takes over as the softball head coach.
Football team wins six
Payson closed the football regular season with two thrilling last-minute wins over Winslow and Blue Ridge to make the state playoffs.
After Dexter Waterman threw a game-winning touchdown pass to Wyatt Ashton with 0.9 seconds left in Winslow, the juniors teamed up for another winning TD with 29.4 seconds left to cap a 19-play 99-yard drive to secure a 27-26 victory over rival Blue Ridge.
The Longhorns finished 6-5 overall and 14 Payson players were recognized on the All-3A East team, led by six first teamers Travis Christianson and Connor Hatch, Gabe Hilgendorf, Devonte Johnson, Jimmy Johnson and Caleb Marinelli.
Boys soccer team
Billy Spalding took over as head boys soccer coach and guided the Longhorns to the state tournament this fall. They lost 1-0 in the first round at #1 Chino Valley to finish 11-5-1.
A dozen Longhorns earned all-region accolades, led by Esgar Reyes, who was Offensive Player of the Year for the second time.
Payson finished second to Chino Valley in the 2A Central Region.
Reyes, Mike Dominguez and Easton Redford all made the All-2A Central First Team.
Ormand steps down as AD
Rich Ormand stepped down as PHS athletic director after five years in the role to become the school’s physical education teacher.
“The decision was not easy, but we felt it best for our family,” Ormand said.
“Having three kids in high school that are all active, I just want to devote my time to my kids before they are (out of school). Plus, the daily grind and stress of being the AD just got to me this year.”.
Ryan Scherling took over as AD on July 1.
Golf team qualifies for state
A team with one senior and four sophomores who missed their freshman campaigns because COVID-19 canceled the 2020 season, qualified for state for the 14th time in 15 seasons (not counting 2020 when there wasn’t a state tournament).
They went 8-1 in matches and won the Division 3 Section 1 championship before finishing ninth in the state tournament. It was their highest state finish since 2015.
Joey Cailliau led a talented group of sophomores with a 40.6 scoring average, which ranked third in the section.
Cailliau and senior Colton Justice tied for 36th (165) to lead the Longhorns in the 36-hole state tournament at Tucson National Sonoran Course on May 10-11.
Spear new mat coach
Four-time PHS state medalist Jacob Spear took over as Payson’s sixth wrestling head coach in five years for the 2021-22 season. The Longhorns’ 12th head coach in the 21 seasons since Dennis Pirch stepped down following the 2000-01 season won an individual state championship as a senior in 2012.
Plain, O’Connor all-region
Senior Logan Plain and junior Jace O’Connor both made the All-3A East Baseball First Team to lead six Longhorns earning recognition.
Boys basketball
Robert Mavis took over as head boys basketball coach for the 2021-22 season after Rory Huff stepped down after one season. The Longhorns have gotten off to a strong start in the 2021 portion of this season, going 8-0 in winning the Wickenburg Wrangler Classic to improve to 11-5 overall.