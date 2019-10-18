Occasionally in high school sports an athlete is so exceptional and well regarded, opposing coaches go out of their way to praise them face to face.
Such was the case with former Payson High School three-sport star Ty Chilson.
Following the 1986 state championship game — a rockem’ sockem’ junkyard dog fight in which Snowflake edged a gritty Longhorn team 7-0 — Lobo coach Rich Hoyt sought out Chilson on the PHS sideline.
There he heartily shook the teenager’s hand all the while revealing the Lobos’ game plan focused on stopping the speedy scat back from shredding the defense as he had done during the Horns’ march to the title game.
Later Hoyt told this scribe, then the PHS line coach, the Lobos spent almost every hour of practice preparing to stop, or at least slow, Chilson’s determined darts from the Longhorns’ run-oriented offense.
Despite Hoyt and the players’ efforts, Chilson managed to grind out a game high 97 yards. “But none into the end zone,” Chilson recalls.
The loss to highly favored and perennial power Snowflake was a tough defeat to absorb for Chilson and his teammates but a state semifinal 7-3 win over Round Valley is one they fondly remember.
Most remarkable for Chilson is his 95-yard opening kickoff return for a TD that proved to be the winning score.
“Coach (Dan) Reid put in a middle return and no one ever touched me,” Chilson recollects.
Reid also remembers the scheme, “Instead of having the blockers run straight downfield, we had them cross to the opposite side… everyone picked up their man and the only one who had a shot at stopping Ty was the kicker but I knew there was no way he was going to get him.”
Most mindboggling about the middle return is that throughout the prior week, in practice sessions, the scheme never once worked.
Following the season, division coaches unanimously selected Chilson to the Arizona Coaches Association North vs. South All-Star Game played in Prescott.
“I owe much of that to my teammates, especially the linemen — (Mark) Velasco, (Matt) Rambo, (Eric) Anderson, (Mike) Beismeyer and (Russ) Cubbison,” said Chilson.
Velasco, Rambo and quarterback Ty Goodman were also chosen all-stars giving the Horns the most selections in the state.
While Chilson was one of the state’s finest on the gridiron, he also shined in track and field, baseball and basketball.
In track, he continues to hold the school 100-meter record of 10.91 seconds, a mark he set in 1986. In the 200 meters, his ET of 22.16 is second best in school annals behind Tim Ryden.
As a junior, Chilson won the 100- and 200-meter state championships, a feat he attributes to Reid, then the head coach.
“Without coach Reid, I would never have won state; he made my daughter (Morgan) a state champ, too.”
Chilson’s track accomplishments were surprising to some, mostly because he was a very promising baseball player earning a varsity position as a freshman and later raking in all-division and all-state honors both his sophomore and junior years.
“Actually, when he set some of his records as a junior he practiced (track) very little because he was always playing baseball,” said Reid. “The only reason he was able to run at state was because the baseball team lost early (in the postseason) and he became available.”
By the time Chilson graduated in 1987, he had accomplished about every athletic feat possible, including postseason honors in three sports during his final three seasons.
Most unique about the former prep star is that early on, rodeo was among his favorite interests.
“I did calf and team roping in youth and junior rodeos… growing up on a ranch and because my dad (John) roped, I got interested in it,” recalls Chilson.
Not to be forgotten is the hall of fame inductee was also a promising basketball player but struggled to find practice time in his hectic athletic schedule.
In looking back at his almost endless list of sports achievements Chilson points today to one other success he is extremely proud, “I had a 3.79 GPA.”
It’s often said in high school sports, athletic and academic achievement go hand in hand.
Ty Chilson is proof.
He is one of five individuals joining the 1982 girls track team in the Payson High School Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2019.
They will be inducted during a banquet at Mazatzal Hotel & Casino at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2.
Also to be enshrined that night are athletes Mark Hochstetler, Maddie Nossek and Darren Reid; and coach and former Payson Roundup sports editor Max Foster.
Tickets cost $15 per person and are available at the Payson High School Bookstore.