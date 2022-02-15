When Robert Mavis took over as Payson’s boys basketball head coach he had some goals.
He wanted to change the culture in a program that struggled most of the last decade.
Do that, and the other big goal would naturally follow.
And that’s just the way this season unfolded as the Longhorns earned a berth in the 3A state tournament for the first time in 10 seasons.
Payson closed the regular season by routing host Winslow 81-55 on Friday to finish 17-12 overall. It was Payson’s highest-scoring game of the season.
Dexter Waterman poured in 25 points to lead all scorers. Easton Redford chipped in 13 points Jeremy Chavez nine points and Anderson Hatch eight points for the Longhorns, who had 12 players score.
Jackson Jue led Winslow with 11 points.
It’s Payson’s first state tournament berth since the 2011-12 season.
“I’m happy for the fellas for all the hard work they put in throughout the season,” said first-year Payson head coach Robert Mavis.
“Last night’s game was very good they were focused and on a mission. It was a great way to end the regular season, and we built some momentum going into Wednesday’s game against Show Low.”
Payson finished No. 19. The Longhorns play at No. 14 Show Low at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16.
It’ll be the third meeting between the teams this season.
Payson battled the Cougars to the end in a 70-67 loss at Wilson Dome on Jan. 20 before Show Low prevailed 58-31 on its home court on Feb. 8.
Payson also beat the Bulldogs 67-38 at Wilson Dome on Jan. 25.
Payson swept its two 3A East games with Winslow and Blue Ridge and split two games with No. 6 Holbrook (15-2), pushing the Roadrunners to overtime in the first meeting then winning in the rematch at Holbrook. It was one of just two Holbrook losses in non-tournament games.
Holbrook and No. 10 Snowflake tied for the 3A East championship with 8-2 region records. The Roadrunners won the tiebreaker based on a better conference ranking.
It’s Payson’s first winning season (all games) since the Longhorns went 16-13 in 2011-12, according to MaxPreps.com.
Payson finished 8-10 in ranking games and 5-5 and fourth in 3A East games. It’s the highest region/section finish since they won the region in 2008-09.
Show Low finished third in the region at 7-3 and 12-6 in ranking games.
The top two teams in six of the seven regions earn automatic berths in the 24-team state tournament, with the two North teams reaching the region final earning those automatic berths.
The winner of Wednesday’s Payson at Show Low game advances to play at No. 3 Camp Verde at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19. The winner moves onto the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at Findlay Toyota Center.
The semifinals are at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 25 and the final is on Feb. 26.