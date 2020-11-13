Niners-Valerie Firmin

Valerie Firmin watches her shot earlier this season.

 Keith Morris/Roundup

Valerie Firmin and Mary Schmall tied for first in the Payson Niners’ Fewest Putts Tournament at Payson Golf Club on Nov. 5. Both had 16 putts for nine holes.

Nancy Kamber was closest to the pin (14 feet 2 inches) on No. 14.

