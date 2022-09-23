The Longhorns knew Hunter Heeringa can throw the football.
And they got a first-hand look at the quarterback on Friday night.
The senior threw four touchdown passes to lead host Chandler Valley Christian to a 58-34 victory over Payson in a battle for early control of the 3A Metro East standings.
The Trojans improved to 5-1 overall with their fifth straight win. And a highly-touted Valley Christian team that opened the season with a loss at Show Low, moves to 2-0 in the region after taking down one of the top contenders in front of the home folks.
The start of the game was delayed approximately 15 minutes by lightning sighted before the scheduled 7 p.m. kickoff.
Payson slipped to 4-2 overall and 1-1 in the region.
The Longhorns tried to match the high-powered VC offense and made it a game but just couldn’t keep the Trojans out of the end zone. VC led 7-0 after one quarter and added 23 points in the second quarter and 14 in each of the final two quarters.
Dexter Waterman connected with Gabriel Hilgendorf on a 24-yard touchdown pass with 8:26 left in the half to get Payson on the board. The extra point attempt was blocked and Payson trailed 7-6.
But VC scored the three touchdowns, with a safety mixed in to go ahead 30-6 with 2:44 left in the first half.
Waterman ran for a three-yard TD and also ran for two points to pull the Longhorns within 30-14 with 8.2 seconds to play in the half.
The quarterback ran for a 10-yard TD to make it 20-37 with 2:30 left in the third quarter after the kick failed.
And the visitors got a big break when officials ruled the VC kick returner touched the ball before it went into the end zone on the ensuing kickoff and Fischer Pelto recovered it for a Payson touchdown. Waterman hit Wyatt Ashton with the two-point pass to make it 37-28 at 2:30 as no time ran off the clock.
But VC scored again before time expired in the quarter and once more on Heeringa’s fourth TD pass with 7:04 left.
Devonte Johnson took over for Waterman at quarterback and connected for a 63-yard TD pass to Ashton with 5:03 remaining to wrap up the Payson scoring before Gunnar Link tossed VC’s fifth touchdown pass with 2:05 to play.
Payson hosts Arizona Lutheran for homecoming next week.