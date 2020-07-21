The local economy got a shot in the arm when 17 girls softball teams from the Valley converged on Payson for a fast-pitch tournament at Rumsey Park this past weekend.
Girls, coaches and their families filled hotel and motel rooms and cash registers at local restaurants and stores.
The tournament allowed the girls to escape the triple-digit Valley temperatures in favor of the relatively cool mid-90s temps in Payson.
COVID-19 has led to the cancellation of plenty of sports and events this year, but Payson continues to attract softball tournaments.