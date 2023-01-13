All PM unless noted
Friday, Jan. 13
Girls Basketball
Blue Ridge at Winslow, 6
Dishchii’bikoh at Superior, 5:30
Holbrook at Show Low, 6
Mogollon at Fort Thomas, 5:30
Snowflake at Payson, 6
Boys Basketball
Dishchii’bikoh at Superior, 7
Holbrook at Show Low, 7:30
Mogollon at Fort Thomas, 7
Snowflake at Payson, 7:30
Winslow at Blue Ridge, 7:30
Wrestling
Mogollon, Payson, Round Valley, St. Johns, Show Low, Snowflake at Winslow Doc Wright
Alchesay at Garrison Spencer Memorial
Snowflake at Flowing Wells Invitational
Saturday, Jan. 14
Wrestling
Mogollon, Payson, Round Valley, St. Johns, Show Low, Snowflake at Winslow Doc Wright
Snowflake at Flowing Wells Invitational
Girls Basketball
Alchesay at Page, 2:30
Phoenix Country Day at St. Johns, 3
Round Valley at Hopi, 6
Boys Basketball
Alchesay at Page, 4
Phoenix Country Day at St. Johns, 4:30
Round Valley at Hopi, 7:30
Monday, Jan. 16
Girls Basketball
Globe at Payson, 6
Boys Basketball
Globe at Payson, 7:30
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Girls Basketball
Alchesay at Winslow, 6
Blue Ridge at Pima, 6
Dishchii’bikoh at Mogollon, 5:30
Payson at Camp Verde, 5:30
Sanders Valley at Round Valley, 6
Boys Basketball
Alchesay at Winslow, 7:30
Blue Ridge at Pima, 7:30 p.m.
Dishchii’bikoh at Mogollon, 7
Payson at Camp Verde, 7
Sanders Valley at Round Valley, 7:30
Wrestling
Bisbee, Mogollon, St. David at Thatcher, 3
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Wrestling
San Tan Foothills, Snowflake at Payson, 4
Alchesay at Blue Ridge
Show Low, Coconino, Coolidge at Show Low or St. Johns
Girls Basketball
Window Rock at Snowflake, 6
Boys Basketball
Window Rock at Snowflake, 7:30
Thursday, Jan. 19
Girls Basketball
Chinle at Alchesay, 6
Payson at Blue Ridge, 6
Round Valley at Many Farms, 6
St. Johns at Mogollon, 5:30
Boys Basketball
Chinle at Alchesay, 7:30
Payson at Blue Ridge, 7:30
Round Valley at Many Farms, 7:30
St. Johns at Mogollon, 7
Friday, Jan. 20
Girls Basketball
Lincoln Prep at Dishchii’bikoh, 5:30
Show Low at Snowflake, 6
Valley Lutheran at Mogollon 5:30
Boys Basketball
Lincoln Prep at Dishchii’bikoh, 7
Valley Lutheran at Mogollon, 7
Show Low at Snowflake, 7:30
Wrestling
Alchesay, Blue Ridge at Desert Challenge
Show Low at Sand Devil Classic
Mogollon, St. Johns at ALA War Duals
Round Valley at Centennial Pack Invitational
Saturday, Jan. 21
Girls Basketball
Greyhills at Round Valley, 6
Hayden at Mogollon, 5:30
St. Johns at Hopi, 6
Tuba City at Alchesay, 5
Boys Basketball
Greyhills at Round Valley, 7:30
Hayden at Mogollon, 6
St. Johns at Hopi, 7:30
Tuba City at Alchesay, 6:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Show Low at Sand Devil Classic
Mogollon, St. Johns at ALA War Duals
Round Valley at Centennial Pack Invitational
Monday, Jan. 23
Girls Basketball
Dishchii’bikoh at Joseph City, 5:30
Hopi at Round Valley, 4:30
St. Johns at Pinon, 6
Boys Basketball
Dishchii’bikoh at Joseph City, 7
Hopi at Round Valley, 6
St. Johns at Pinon, 7:30
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Girls Basketball
Blue Ridge at Show Low, 6
Sanders Valley at St. Johns, 6
Snowflake at Holbrook, 6
Winslow at Payson, 6
Boys Basketball
Blue Ridge at Show Low, 7:30 p.m.
Sanders Valley at St. Johns, 7:30
Snowflake at Holbrook, 7:30
Winslow at Payson, 7:30
Wrestling
St. Johns at Round Valley, 3
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Wrestling
Payson, Combs, Florence at Apache Junction, 4
Coolidge, Mogollon, Poston Butte at Snowflake, 4
Ironwood ALA, Show Low at San Tan Foothills, 4
Girls Basketball
Mogollon at Dishchii’bikoh, 5:30
Round Valley at Morenci, 6
Boys Basketball
Mogollon at Dishchii’bikoh, 7
Round Valley at Morenci, 7:30
Thursday, Jan. 26
Girls Basketball
Alchesay at Chinle, 6
Many Farms at Round Valley, 4:30
Superior at Mogollon, 5:30
Boys Basketball
Alchesay at Chinle, 7:30 p.m.
Many Farms at Round Valley, 6
Superior at Mogollon, 7
Friday, Jan. 27
Girls Basketball
Payson at Holbrook, 6
Show Low at Winslow, 6
Snowflake at Blue Ridge, 6
Boys Basketball
Payson at Holbrook 7:30
Show Low at Winslow, 7:30
Snowflake at Blue Ridge, 7:30
Wrestling
Show Low, Snowflake at Payson Tim Van Horn Invitational
Mogollon Rocky Nelson Invitational
Saturday, Jan. 28
Girls Basketball
Alchesay at Monument Valley, 6
Dishchii’bikoh at Valley Lutheran, 5:30
Fort Thomas at Mogollon, 3:30
Greyhills at St. Johns, 6
Holbrook at Blue Ridge, 6
Payson at Show Low, 6
Round Valley at Pinon, 6
Boys Basketball
Alchesay at Monument Valley, 7:30
Dishchii’bikoh at Valley Lutheran, 7
Fort Thomas at Mogollon, 5
Greyhills at St. Johns, 7:30
Holbrook at Blue Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Payson at Show Low, 7:30
Round Valley at Pinon, 7:30
Wrestling
Show Low, Snowflake at Payson Tim Van Horn Invitational
Mogollon Rocky Nelson Invitational
Monday, Jan. 30
Girls Basketball
Hopi at St. Johns, 6
Round Valley at Safford, 6
Boys Basketball
Hopi at St. Johns, 7:30
Safford at Round Valley, 6
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Girls Basketball
Blue Ridge at Winslow, 6
Dishchii’bikoh at Fort Thomas, 5:30
Mogollon at Joseph City, 5:30
Payson at Snowflake, 6
Round Valley at St. Johns, 6
Show Low at Holbrook, 6
Boys Basketball
Blue Ridge at Winslow, 7:30
Dishchii’bikoh at Fort Thomas, 7
Mogollon at Joseph City, 7
Payson at Snowflake, 7:30
Round Valley at St. Johns, 7:30
Show Low at Holbrook, 7:30
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Girls Basketball
Blue Ridge at Window Rock, 6
Snowflake at Chinle, 6
Boys Basketball
Blue Ridge at Window Rock, 7:30
Snowflake at Chinle, 7:30
Wrestling
Alchesay, Santa Cruz, St. Johns at Mogollon, 6
Florence, Snowflake, Yuma Catholic at Combs, 4
Friday, Feb. 3
Girls Basketball
Alchesay at Ganado, 6
Blue Ridge at Payson, 6
Snowflake at Show Low, 6
Boys Basketball
Alchesay at Ganado, 7:30
Blue Ridge at Payson, 7:30
Snowflake at Show Low, 7:30
Saturday, Feb. 4
Girls Basketball
Page at Alchesay, 5
Boys Basketball
Page at Alchesay, 6:30
Monday, Feb. 6
Girls Basketball
Thatcher at Alchesay, 6
Boys Basketball
Thatcher at Alchesay, 7:30
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Girls Basketball
Holbrook at Snowflake, 6
Payson at Winslow, 6
Show Low at Blue Ridge, 6
Boys Basketball
Holbrook at Snowflake, 7:30
Payson at Winslow, 7:30
Show Low at Blue Ridge, 7:30
Thursday, Feb. 9
Girls Basketball
Blue Ridge at Snowflake, 6
Holbrook at Payson, 6
Winslow at Show Low, 6
Boys Basketball
Blue Ridge at Snowflake, 7:30
Holbrook at Payson, 7:30
Winslow at Show Low, 7:30
End of regular season
