All PM unless noted
Friday, Jan. 27
Girls Basketball
Payson at Holbrook, 6
Show Low at Winslow, 6
Snowflake at Blue Ridge, 6
Boys Basketball
Payson at Holbrook 7:30
Show Low at Winslow, 7:30
Snowflake at Blue Ridge, 7:30
Wrestling
Show Low, Snowflake at Payson Tim Van Horn Inv.
Mogollon Rocky Nelson Inv.
Saturday, Jan. 28
Girls Basketball
Alchesay at Monument Valley, 6
Dishchii’bikoh at Valley Lutheran, 5:30
Fort Thomas at Mogollon, 3:30
Greyhills at St. Johns, 6
Holbrook at Blue Ridge, 6
Payson at Show Low, 6
Round Valley at Pinon, 6
Boys Basketball
Alchesay at Monument Valley, 7:30
Dishchii’bikoh at Valley Lutheran, 7
Fort Thomas at Mogollon, 5
Greyhills at St. Johns, 7:30
Holbrook at Blue Ridge, 7:30
Payson at Show Low, 7:30
Round Valley at Pinon, 7:30
Wrestling
Show Low, Snowflake at Payson Tim Van Horn Inv.
Mogollon Rocky Nelson Inv.
Monday, Jan. 30
Girls Basketball
Hopi at St. Johns, 6
Round Valley at Safford, 6
Boys Basketball
Hopi at St. Johns, 7:30
Safford at Round Valley, 6
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Girls Basketball
Blue Ridge at Winslow, 6
Dishchii’bikoh at Fort Thomas, 5:30
Mogollon at Joseph City, 5:30
Payson at Snowflake, 6
Round Valley at St. Johns, 6
Show Low at Holbrook, 6
Boys Basketball
Blue Ridge at Winslow, 7:30
Dishchii’bikoh at Fort Thomas, 7
Mogollon at Joseph City, 7
Payson at Snowflake, 7:30
Round Valley at St. Johns, 7:30
Show Low at Holbrook, 7:30
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Girls Basketball
Blue Ridge at Window Rock, 6
Snowflake at Chinle, 6
Boys Basketball
Blue Ridge at Window Rock, 7:30
Snowflake at Chinle, 7:30
Wrestling
Alchesay, Santa Cruz, St. Johns at Mogollon, 6
Florence, Snowflake, Yuma Catholic at Combs, 4
Friday, Feb. 3
Girls Basketball
Alchesay at Ganado, 6
Blue Ridge at Payson, 6
Snowflake at Show Low, 6
Boys Basketball
Alchesay at Ganado, 7:30
Blue Ridge at Payson, 7:30
Snowflake at Show Low, 7:30
Saturday, Feb. 4
Girls Basketball
Page at Alchesay, 5
Boys Basketball
Page at Alchesay, 6:30
Monday, Feb. 6
Girls Basketball
Thatcher at Alchesay, 6
Boys Basketball
Thatcher at Alchesay, 7:30
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Girls Basketball
Holbrook at Snowflake, 6
Payson at Winslow, 6
Show Low at Blue Ridge, 6
Boys Basketball
Holbrook at Snowflake, 7:30
Payson at Winslow, 7:30
Show Low at Blue Ridge, 7:30
Thursday, Feb. 9
Girls Basketball
Blue Ridge at Snowflake, 6
Holbrook at Payson, 6
Winslow at Show Low, 6
Boys Basketball
Blue Ridge at Snowflake, 7:30
Holbrook at Payson, 7:30
Winslow at Show Low, 7:30
End of regular season
Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com
