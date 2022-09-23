Payson’s Longhorn football team opens the second half the season with one of its biggest challenges yet.
Tonight’s game at Chandler Valley Christian pits a pair of 4-1 squads looking to improve to 2-0 in the 3A Metro East and deal a big blow to the other’s region title hopes.
The outcome could go a long way toward deciding the eventual region champion.
Valley Christian opened the season ranked #1 in the division by at least one media outlet before losing 42-28 at Show Low in its opener.
The Longhorns’ lone loss also came against Show Low (42-19). Payson looks to minimize turnovers tonight after four interceptions hurt the Horns in the Show Low game, which Payson led 19-7 midway through the first half but didn’t score again.
Payson will have to produce one of its best offensive performances to beat Valley Christian. The Trojans have outscored their last four opponents 145-12.
The Horns are averaging 21 points a game and surrendering 14.6, with a big chunk of that coming in the one loss.
VC plays its third consecutive home game after back-to-back shutouts against Chandler Seton Catholic (49-0) and Phoenix Christian (56-0). It was the Trojans’ third shutout of the season. The Trojans blanked West Foothills American Leadership Academy 26-0 to start their four-game winning streak.
VC’s other win was a 14-12 nail-biter against Arizona College Prep on Sept. 3.
The Trojans finished 11-2 last season, losing to eventual champion Snowflake in the state semifinals.
The teams haven’t met since VC won 54-28 at Payson two years ago when Payson was moved to the Metro East for one season as part of a series of moves the AIA made trying to minimize risks during the first autumn of the COVID-19 pandemic.
VC passes the football, as its 911 yards through the air versus 545 yards rushing indicates.
Six-foot-two senior quarterback Hunter Heeringa has completed 68 of 109 passes (62.4%) for 839 yards 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Freshman backup Jase Link is 7-for-7 for 72 yards and three TDs.
Herringa’s favorite target is 6-3 200-pound senior Ethan Heinrich, who has caught 25 passes for 357 yards (14.3 average) and nine TDs. Six-foot-five 215-pound senior Adam Bradford has 13 receptions for 219 yards (16.8) and five TDs. Junior Caleb Lewis (5-10) ranks second with 15 receptions, good for 141 yards (9.4) and two scores. Junior Cole Bastian (5-10) has snagged six passes for 72 yards (12.0) and a TD.
Junior Ethan Tovar leads the rushing attack with 354 yards and four TDs on 79 carries. Heeringa has rushed 11 times for 68 yards and a TD.
But a talented secondary and effective pass rushers, give Payson’s defense a shot at containing the air attack.
And quarterback Dexter Waterman and the Longhorns’ offense featuring tailback Caleb Marinelli, fullback Ayden Ormand and a receiving corps led by Wyatt Ashton, Sergio Madrid and Gabriel Hilgendorf, will try to match the Trojans and lead the Longhorns to their first 5-1 start since 2019.
Next man up
One of Payson’s players was ejected from last week’s 28-0 win over Tempe for allegedly throwing a punch and must sit out this week’s game.
Payson head coach Bryan Burke disputed the ruling and sent video he says proves the player didn’t throw a punch to the AIA head of officials. He’s hopeful the player is allowed to play, but they’re planning to be without him.
However, it gives someone else a chance to play a larger role and the Longhorns will send 11 guys out there for every snap looking to shake up the region and stamp themselves as title contenders.