The Longhorns knew Hunter Heeringa can throw the football.
And they got a first-hand look at the quarterback on Friday night.
The senior threw four touchdown passes to lead host Chandler Valley Christian to a 58-34 victory over Payson to win a key early 3A Metro East battle.
The Trojans improved to 5-1 overall with their fifth straight win and 2-0 in the region. Fountain Hills entered Friday’s game against winless Tempe at 1-0 in the 3A Metro East. And defending 2A state champion Arizona Lutheran is 4-1 overall after beating Phoenix Christian 44-14 on Friday.
Payson slipped to 4-2 overall and 1-1 in the region, but the Longhorns showed they could trade blows with VC’s high-scoring offense.
The Horns made it a game, but just couldn’t keep the Trojans out of the end zone.
It took VC until late in the opening quarter to cross the goal line, but the Trojans added 23 points in the second quarter and 28 more in the second half as Heeringa passed for 13-, 12-, 4- and 7-yard scores. Junior Wilson Kaehr was 8-for-8 kicking extra points.
Ethan Tovar ran for two TDs for the Trojans, who close the season at Fountain Hills on Thursday, Oct. 27 a week after entertaining Arizona Lutheran in another key game.
The Coyotes first provide the opposition for Payson’s homecoming game this coming week.
Heeringa completed 16 of 22 passes for 202 yards and the four scores.
It was a bit of a penalty-flag game, with the Trojans drawing 10 of them for 110 yards and Payson nine for 80.
Payson lost both of its fumbles. VC lost one of its two fumbles.
Dexter Waterman tried his best to keep answering the Trojans’ offense, running for two touchdowns and passing to Gabriel Hilgendorf for another.
Waterman ran for 3- and 10-yard TDs.
His 10-yard run with 2:30 to play in the third quarter made it a 37-20 game after the missed extra point try, but the Longhorns got a huge break when the VC kick returner touched the ensuing kickoff before it reached the end zone and Fischer Pelto recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown.
Ashton hauled in the two-point pass from Waterman and it was 37-28, still with 2:30 left in the third quarter.
But the home team drove 84 yards in seven plays with Tovar scoring on a 31-yard run with 41 seconds left in the third quarter to make it a 16-point game.
It was a 23-point lead (51-28) on Heeringa’s fourth TD pass with 7:04 left.
Devonte Johnson came on to play quarterback late and completed 2 of 3 passes for 78 yards, including a 63-yard bomb to Ashton to cap the Payson scoring with 5:03 to go before backup Gunnar Link tossed VC’s fifth touchdown pass with 2:05 to play.
Getting on the board
Hilgendorf caught a 24-yard TD pass from Waterman with 8:26 left in the first half to get Payson on the board. The extra point attempt was blocked and Payson trailed 7-6.
But VC scored the next three touchdowns, with a safety mixed in to go ahead 30-6 with 2:44 left in the first half.
Waterman ran for a 3-yard TD and also ran for two points to pull the Longhorns within 30-14 with 8.2 seconds to play in the half.