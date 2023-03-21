Payson was competitive with a young roster a year ago.
Now, the Longhorns look to build on last year with a veteran roster of players looking to compete once again with the top teams in the 3A East and state.
They’re scheduled to open region play at 6 o’clock tonight at home against rival Show Low, if the rain in the forecast allows.
They lost just one senior from last year’s team to graduation.
“I have high hopes for this team with a vision of taking the region and being a big competitor in state,” said Payson coach Christina Burke. “We don’t want to overlook anyone as the 3A East is always competitive.
“But we have the talent, we have the drive, and we want this. Our team has really come together over the past two years and we are learning to play together as one.”
After Show Low, a traditional 3A East power, the Longhorns face two more when they travel to play at Snowflake at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday (March 23) and host Winslow at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29.
Payson went 5-5 in the region last season, finishing third behind champion Winslow (9-1) and runner-up Snowflake (8-2). The Longhorns split two games with Snowflake and lost by a combined three runs in two games with Winslow.
Payson lost in the state play-in game last season.
The Longhorns carry a 9-6 overall record into tonight’s game. They went 3-2 in the Feb. 23-25 Westwood Dobson Invitational and 3-2 again in a challenging 20-team Gracie Lee Haught Classic they hosted Friday (March 17) and Saturday (March 18) at Rumsey Park and Payson High School.
Among the impressive list of participants was defending 3A state champion Sabino and runner-up Winslow.
“We had a huge competitive tournament with pretty even brackets,” said Burke.
They spread teams ranked in the top eight at MaxPreps.com evenly in the four five-team pools. The top three in each pool advanced to the winners bracket, or Gracie Bracket, while the bottom two teams in each pool competed in the Haught Bracket.
A strong performance in pool play qualified the Longhorns for the winners bracket of the tournament, “which is a step up from last year,” Burke said.
She said the Longhorns will benefit from the experience they gained in the tournament.
“We got better, played against great teams and competed,” she said.
There were some touching moments during the tournament held annually to honor a girl who’s favorite color was pink. Many teams wear at least some pink during the tournament.
“I am so incredibly blessed to host this tournament in honor of Gracie and the Haught family,” Burke said.
“Bobbie Jo (Gracie’s mother) always said she knew Gracie was with her when she would see a lady bug. A lady bug visited a couple of us this weekend and we just knew she was there with us.”
This year’s roster features seniors Hailey Bramlet, Chancie Deaton, Bree Hall, Rayn Romero, Ivy Woolwine and Rylee Adolph; juniors Brinna Hall and Becca Chiccino and Aubree Lee; sophomores Holdyn Waterman, Breeze Morgan, Kyndal Martinez and Caelee Boyle; and freshman Danica Peters.
Bree Hall earned 3A First Team All-State accolades as a junior third baseman. She was voted 3A East Offensive Player of the Year and is one of three Longhorns returning after making the all-region first team, along with Deaton and Woolwine.