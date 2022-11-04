Volleyball season ends Keith Morris Author email Nov 4, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Chancie Deaton spikes the ball against Holbrook in Payson’s 3-0 win in the regular season finale at Wilson Dome on Oct. 26. DJ Craig Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Payson’s volleyball season ended with a 3-1 loss at #11 Tucson Tanque Verde in the 3A state play-in game on Tuesday.The #22 Longhorns end the season with a 14-21 (maxpreps.com) record.Tanque Verde faces #6 Tuba City in the first round of the 16-team 3A state tournament at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Tempe Marcos de Niza. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Volleyball Season Sport Tuba City State Tournament Game Longhorn Keith Morris Author email Follow Keith Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings Photo Galleries Click on 'Photo Galleries' header to see a variety of photo galleries +25 Photo Galleries Baseball Win Vs. Snowflake May 9, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Videos Click on 'Videos' section header to see a variety of new videos 2:10 Multimedia Gracie Haught Softball Classic Keith Morris Updated May 16, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Online Poll Click heading above to view poll history What do you think of the new park being built off Granite Dells Road? You voted: I think it's great I worry about its impact on the town water supply, resources I am undecided Vote View Results Back