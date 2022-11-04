VBL v Holbrook 10-26-22 by DJ

Chancie Deaton spikes the ball against Holbrook in Payson’s 3-0 win in the regular season finale at Wilson Dome on Oct. 26.

 DJ Craig

Payson’s volleyball season ended with a 3-1 loss at #11 Tucson Tanque Verde in the 3A state play-in game on Tuesday.

The #22 Longhorns end the season with a 14-21 (maxpreps.com) record.

