Waylon Pettet Insurance is a team built for tournament play.
A year ago, WPI finished fourth among five teams in the regular season standings of the Payson Parks & Rec Men’s Competitive Softball League, only to win the tournament for the third straight year.
This year, WPI wound up third in the regular season but once again won the tournament to claim a fourth consecutive tournament championship.
Red Diamond took first in the regular season with a 10-2 record, followed by Billy Hoyt-American Family Insurance (8-4), Waylon Pettet Insurance (7-4-1), Mike’s Custom Auto Body (3-9) and Payson Health & Wellness (1-10-1).
WPI advanced to the championship round from the winners’ bracket of the double-elimination tournament and Red Diamond emerged from the losers’ bracket.
Red Diamond handed WPI its first loss to force a second game for the title and WPI won that showdown to claim yet another tournament crown.