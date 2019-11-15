Payson enjoyed its best football season in more than a decade this year.
And came close to missing the playoffs.
A region championship makes it a successful campaign. The Longhorns hadn’t captured one of those since 2008.
And their 8-3 record was far and a way their best in 11 years. None of the previous 10 teams won more than six games.
But as eight teams get set to battle in the 3A state quarterfinals tonight, the Longhorns are sitting at home. Many of them have moved on to basketball and wrestling.
But the two teams Payson finished tied with atop the region (Payson finished first because of tiebreakers), Snowflake and Blue Ridge, remain alive. The Lobos and Yellow Jackets face each other tonight at Snowflake with the winner moving onto the state semifinals.
That’s the same Snowflake team that Payson beat.
Payson, Snowflake and Blue Ridge all went 8-2 in the regular season. But the Lobos and Yellow Jackets were rewarded for playing more challenging schedules with high rankings and first-round playoff home games against weaker opponents. Both won easily.
The Longhorns, meanwhile, wound up at No. 15 in the final rankings and traveled to play No. 2 Queen Creek American Leadership Academy in the first round. The Patriots eliminated them 49-13.
Snowflake faced the 10th hardest schedule, according to the rankings, and wound up at No. 4. The Lobos opened the season against No. 7 Safford and No. 1 Benjamin Franklin, which both made the playoffs. They also played No. 17 Florence and No. 19 Tucson Pusch Ridge.
Blue Ridge faced the 11th most challenging schedule and wound up No. 5. The Jackets took on No. 10 Tucson Sabino, as well as Florence and a pair of 8-2 2A teams in St. Johns (ranked No. 6) and Alchesay (No. 14).
Only five of the state’s 39 3A teams faced a weaker schedule than Payson. The Longhorns didn’t face a team with a winning record in its five non-region games. Those teams went a combined 11-39 and none made the playoffs.
The highest ranked team the Longhorns faced in those games was No. 21 Fountain Hills (4-6). And they played their worst game of the season and suffered a loss that severely hurt their chances for a high ranking and a more favorable spot in the state tournament bracket.
The other games came against No. 26 Page (4-6) and three of the lowest-ranked teams in the state — No. 34 Scottsdale Coronado (0-10), No. 36 Chinle (2-8) and No. 37 Tucson Catalina (1-9).
The Arizona Interscholastic Association realigns teams every two years based on enrollment and region, although schools can appeal their initial placement.
Payson will remain in the 3A East once again for the next two years with the same five region foes.
The schedule for the next two years hasn’t been put together. Payson normally faces the same 10 schools both seasons.
Who knows how many games the Longhorns would have won this year facing a schedule like the Snowflake played. Maybe they wouldn’t have gone 8-2. But they would have finished higher in the rankings even with a 7-3 record and possibly even if they went 6-4.
Why not try to schedule teams like Ben Franklin and Safford, Florence and Pusch Ridge?
Scheduling can be a challenge, but setting out to face some of the strongest teams should be the goal going forward.
How much do you really gain from beating Coronado 51-0, Catalina 48-0 and Chinle 59-0? You already have a region opponent in Holbrook (62-16 win) on the schedule. The Roadrunners finished ranked 38th among the 39 teams in 3A.
I believe a tougher schedule would have left the Longhorns higher in the rankings than No. 15 with a better draw.
Officials from the 3A Conference often handle the scheduling of some non-region games, sometimes all of them. But schools usually get the chance to schedule teams they want to face in two or more games.
How about we try to eliminate a couple of games against traditionally weak teams in favor of a couple of quality programs?