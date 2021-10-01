Payson’s football schedule features two clear halves.
There’s the five games the Longhorns just played featuring few teams that concern few opponents.
Then there’s the five 3A East games Payson’s 4-1 squad faces next, beginning with tonight’s 7 o’clock home game against unbeaten Eagar Round Valley.
The 5-0 Elks are No. 3 in the 3A rankings that debuted on Tuesday. Payson is No. 13.
They can make a big leap forward with a victory.
A win is essential if they want to establish themselves as a contender for the region championship.
But they face another huge test in another home game against defending state champion and No. 7 Snowflake (4-1) next week.
And another at No. 6 Show Low (5-0) on Oct. 15.
They wrap up the season with games at No. 11 Winslow (3-1) on Oct. 22 and at home against No. 15 Blue Ridge (3-2) on Oct. 29.
The Longhorns have struggled over the years against their biggest three 3A East rivals — Show Low, Snowflake and Blue Ridge.
Another 3A East beast
And now they have another formidable foe in the region after the AIA moved Round Valley up and into the 3A East last year after the Elks won the 2A state crown in 2019 to cap three state title game appearances in four years.
Payson hasn’t faced Round Valley in four years. Round Valley has won three straight and four of the last five meetings between the teams since Payson beat Round Valley 51-14 on its 14-0 2008 state championship season.
Payson’s last win in the series came by a 42-0 score in a 3A East game at Payson on Sept. 17, 2010. Round Valley avenged that loss with a 30-14 state playoff victory later that season.
The Elks won 20-13 at Payson in 2016 and 52-7 in the last meeting between the teams on Sept. 15, 2017.
First-year Round Valley head coach Brad Baca’s team relies on a strong running game and an equally impressive passing game.
Sophomore Ryker Marble has completed 32 of 51 passes (63%) for 811 yards and 12 touchdowns with no interceptions.
The Elks have rushed 127 times for 1,027 yards (8.1 per carry). They’re averaging 205.4 rushing yards a game. Senior Seth Wiltbank leads the way with 582 yards and eight TDs on 55 carries (10.6 avg.). Marble has rushed 23 times for 221 yards (9.6 avg.) and five TDs.
Jovan Ortiz is their top receiver, catching 15 passes for 455 yards (30.3 avg.) and six TDs and Rowdy Rivera has eight receptions for 144 yards (18.0 avg.) and three TDs. Wiltbank has four catches for 105 yards (26.3) and two TDs.
Caleb Marinelli leads Payson’s rushing attack and has generated 5.9 yards per carry on 136 carries. The junior has rushed for 407 yards on 67 carries (6.1 avg.) and five TDs. Travis Christianson is averaging 6.8 yards and has run for six TDs on 30 carries. Dexter Waterman has rushed 27 times for 152 yards (5.6 avg.) and two scores.
Waterman has completed 47 of 77 passes (61%) for 512 yards, seven TDs and four interceptions.
He’s got several weapons to target. Wyatt Ashton leads the team with 17 receptions for 150 yards (8.8 avg.) and one TD. Connor Hatch has 14 catches for 160 yards (11.4) and one TD. Gabe Hilgendorf has nine catches for 91 yards (10.1) and one TD. D Johnson has four catches for 76 yards (19.0) and two scores.
Weak non-region schedule
None of Payson’s first five opponents have a winning record. They’re a combined 8-15. Payson’s only loss came by a 19-16 score at No. 17 Eastmark (2-3).
The Longhorns’ wins have come against No. 28 Chino Valley (2-3), No. 36 Tuba City (2-3), No. 20 Fountain Hills (2-3) and No. 30 Chinle (0-3).
October tests
How they fare over the next five weeks will determine if their season continues with a playoff game in November. They’ll likely need to go no worse than 3-2 to make the 3A state playoffs.
It won’t be easy.
These next three weeks may tell us all we need to know.
And it starts tonight against a Round Valley team that joined the 3A East last year but didn’t play Payson because of the COVID-19 altered 2020 season that saw the AIA move Payson into the 3A Metro East for one year.
With Round Valley replacing a Holbrook team that struggled to win even one game per season in the region, the 3A East offers nothing but challenges week after week.
Round Valley hasn’t come close to losing, outscoring its opponents 274-48. It’s closest game was a 39-point rout (46-7) over Morenci.