Smoke from a nearby fire made breathing unpleasant during Payson’s 3A state football playoff game at Queen Creek American Leadership Academy on Friday night.
But even clean air wouldn’t have made much difference for the Longhorns and their fans as the No. 2 Patriots made pretty much every other aspect of the evening unpleasant in a 49-13 victory.
The loss ended the best season Payson’s produced in 11 years. The Longhorns finished 8-3 after winning no more than six games in any season since going 14-0 in winning the 3A state championship in 2008. They won the 3A East for their first region title in 11 years.
“I love these kids,” said second-year Payson head coach Bryan Burke, who guided the team to its first playoff berth in three seasons.
“We set out to win the region, and we wanted to make the playoffs,” Burke said. “There were a lot of things we wanted to do and we accomplished a lot of them.
“Unfortunately, it was a tough draw in the first round. We lost to a good team.”
Yes, it was a difficult first-round game for a team that beat No. 4 Snowflake and lost a heartbreaker to No. 5 Blue Ridge to finish 4-1 in the 3A East and tied with those teams. Payson won the tiebreaker but their strong schedule hurt their ranking. While Snowflake and Blue Ridge both hosted opening round games and won to advance to the quarterfinals, the Longhorns had to make the long road trip to face one of the state’s powerhouse programs.
And the No. 15 Longhorns couldn’t contain the high-powered Patriot offense as the home team scored seven touchdowns to take a 49-7 lead into intermission before the visitors scored on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Cline to Porter Flake to stop the running clock with 7:12 to play in the third quarter.
But that and a 2-yard TD run by Jesse Conway with 3:55 left in the opening quarter were the only times Payson reached the ALA end zone.
Conway’s scoring run and Mike Dominguez’s extra point made it 14-7 and gave the Longhorn faithful hope.
But that faded as the Patriots scored again 1:11 later and added four second-quarter touchdowns to improve to 10-1. Sophomore Aziya Jamison ran for five TDs.
It took the Patriots just four plays to score as Rand Jensen connected with Ethan Cluff on a 57-yard TD pass 1:27 into the game.
But the Longhorns nearly tied it on the ensuing kick return as Conway raced about 70 yards before being tackled at the ALA 26-yard line. But the visitors picked up just 7 yards before missing a 36-yard field goal attempt and struggled to move the ball the rest of the game. The Patriots tried to avoid kicking to Conway the rest of the way. ALA recovered an onside kick on their next kickoff. But Conway intercepted a pass to end that ALA possession and returned the pick 28 yards to the ALA 42. Cline hit Trevor Flores on a 34-yard pass play to the ALA 3 and Conway capped the drive two plays later on a 2-yard run to keep Payson in it early.
But the Longhorns struggled to slow down the Patriots’ potent offense the rest of the half as ALA pulled away in the kind of performance that shows why its a strong contender to claim its second state title in four years.
The Patriots became the first charter school in Arizona to win an AIA state crown in 2016 and reached the 3A semifinals the next season before being banned from the rest of that tournament and the 2018 postseason for using an ineligible player.
With a student population toping 1,000, ALA will move up to 4A next season.
Payson won the turnover battle 3-2. Conway had a pair of interceptions and Porter Flake picked off a pass.
Penalties hurt the Longhorns most of the season, but they cut down the flags over the final few games. They had just five in this game for 40 yards.
