All PM unless noted
Friday, Jan. 13
Girls Basketball
Blue Ridge at Winslow, 6
Dishchii’bikoh at Superior, 5:30
Holbrook at Show Low, 6
Mogollon at Fort Thomas, 5:30
Snowflake at Payson, 6
Boys Basketball
Dishchii’bikoh at Superior, 7
Holbrook at Show Low, 7:30
Mogollon at Fort Thomas, 7
Snowflake at Payson, 7:30
Winslow at Blue Ridge, 7:30
Wrestling
Mogollon, Payson, Round Valley, St. Johns, Show Low, Snowflake at Winslow Doc Wright
Alchesay at Garrison Spencer Memorial
Snowflake at Flowing Wells Invitational
Saturday, Jan. 14
Wrestling
Mogollon, Payson, Round Valley, St. Johns, Show Low, Snowflake at Winslow Doc Wright
Snowflake at Flowing Wells Invitational
Girls Basketball
Alchesay at Page, 2:30
Phoenix Country Day at St. Johns, 3
Round Valley at Hopi, 6
Boys Basketball
Alchesay at Page, 4
Phoenix Country Day at St. Johns, 4:30
Round Valley at Hopi, 7:30
Monday, Jan. 16
Girls Basketball
Globe at Payson, 6
Boys Basketball
Globe at Payson, 7:30
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Girls Basketball
Alchesay at Winslow, 6
Blue Ridge at Pima, 6
Dishchii’bikoh at Mogollon, 5:30
Payson at Camp Verde, 5:30
Sanders Valley at Round Valley, 6
Boys Basketball
Alchesay at Winslow, 7:30
Blue Ridge at Pima, 7:30 p.m.
Dishchii’bikoh at Mogollon, 7
Payson at Camp Verde, 7
Sanders Valley at Round Valley, 7:30
Wrestling
Bisbee, Mogollon, St. David at Thatcher, 3
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Wrestling
San Tan Foothills, Snowflake at Payson, 4
Alchesay at Blue Ridge
Show Low, Coconino, Coolidge at Show Low or St. Johns
Girls Basketball
Window Rock at Snowflake, 6
Boys Basketball
Window Rock at Snowflake, 7:30
Thursday, Jan. 19
Girls Basketball
Chinle at Alchesay, 6
Payson at Blue Ridge, 6
Round Valley at Many Farms, 6
St. Johns at Mogollon, 5:30
Boys Basketball
Chinle at Alchesay, 7:30
Payson at Blue Ridge, 7:30
Round Valley at Many Farms, 7:30
St. Johns at Mogollon, 7
Friday, Jan. 20
Girls Basketball
Lincoln Prep at Dishchii’bikoh, 5:30
Show Low at Snowflake, 6
Valley Lutheran at Mogollon 5:30
Boys Basketball
Lincoln Prep at Dishchii’bikoh, 7
Valley Lutheran at Mogollon, 7
Show Low at Snowflake, 7:30
Wrestling
Alchesay, Blue Ridge at Desert Challenge
Show Low at Sand Devil Classic
Mogollon, St. Johns at ALA War Duals
Round Valley at Centennial Pack Invitational
Saturday, Jan. 21
Girls Basketball
Greyhills at Round Valley, 6
Hayden at Mogollon, 5:30
St. Johns at Hopi, 6
Tuba City at Alchesay, 5
Boys Basketball
Greyhills at Round Valley, 7:30
Hayden at Mogollon, 6
St. Johns at Hopi, 7:30
Tuba City at Alchesay, 6:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Show Low at Sand Devil Classic
Mogollon, St. Johns at ALA War Duals
Round Valley at Centennial Pack Invitational
Monday, Jan. 23
Girls Basketball
Dishchii’bikoh at Joseph City, 5:30
Hopi at Round Valley, 4:30
St. Johns at Pinon, 6
Boys Basketball
Dishchii’bikoh at Joseph City, 7
Hopi at Round Valley, 6
St. Johns at Pinon, 7:30
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Girls Basketball
Blue Ridge at Show Low, 6
Sanders Valley at St. Johns, 6
Snowflake at Holbrook, 6
Winslow at Payson, 6
Boys Basketball
Blue Ridge at Show Low, 7:30 p.m.
Sanders Valley at St. Johns, 7:30
Snowflake at Holbrook, 7:30
Winslow at Payson, 7:30
Wrestling
St. Johns at Round Valley, 3
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Wrestling
Payson, Combs, Florence at Apache Junction, 4
Coolidge, Mogollon, Poston Butte at Snowflake, 4
Ironwood ALA, Show Low at San Tan Foothills, 4