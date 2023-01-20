All PM unless noted
Friday, Jan. 20
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 36F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: January 20, 2023 @ 6:23 am
Girls Basketball
Lincoln Prep at Dishchii’bikoh
Show Low at Snowflake, 6
Valley Luth at Mogollon 5:30
Boys Basketball
Lincoln Prep at Dishchii’bikoh, 7
Valley Lutheran at Mogollon, 7
Show Low at Snowflake, 7:30
Wrestling
Alchesay, Blue Ridge at Desert Challenge
Show Low at Sand Devil Classic
Mogollon, St. Johns at ALA War Duals
Round Valley at Centennial Pack Invitational
Saturday, Jan. 21
Girls Basketball
Greyhills at Round Valley, 6
Hayden at Mogollon, 5:30
St. Johns at Hopi, 6
Tuba City at Alchesay, 5
Boys Basketball
Greyhills at Round Valley, 7:30
Hayden at Mogollon, 6
St. Johns at Hopi, 7:30
Tuba City at Alchesay, 6:30
Wrestling
Show Low at Sand Devil Classic
Mogollon, St. Johns at ALA War Duals
Round Valley at Centennial Pack Invitational
Monday, Jan. 23
Girls Basketball
Dishchii’bikoh at Joseph City, 5:30
Hopi at Round Valley, 4:30
St. Johns at Pinon, 6
Boys Basketball
Dishchii’bikoh at Joseph City, 7
Hopi at Round Valley, 6
St. Johns at Pinon, 7:30
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Girls Basketball
Blue Ridge at Show Low, 6
Sanders Valley at St. Johns, 6
Snowflake at Holbrook, 6
Winslow at Payson, 6
Boys Basketball
Blue Ridge at Show Low, 7:30 p.m.
Sanders Valley at St. Johns, 7:30
Snowflake at Holbrook, 7:30
Winslow at Payson, 7:30
Wrestling
St. Johns at Round Valley, 3
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Wrestling
Payson, Combs, Florence at Apache Junction, 4
Coolidge, Mogollon, Poston Butte at Snowflake, 4
Ironwood ALA, Show Low at San Tan Foothills, 4
Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com
